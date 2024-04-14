Nicola Tuthill targets Rome after breaking U23 record

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

FRESH from throwing a huge new personal best, Nicola Tuthill turned her focus to qualifying for the European Athletics Championships in Rome.

The Kilbrittain hammer thrower added 80 centimetres to her previous PB set last summer as the UCD student threw a massive 68.65m to win gold at the Irish Universities Track and Field Championships last Saturday.

It also set a new national U23 record as the 20-year-old West Cork athlete broke her previous best of 67.85.

The European Championships in June are now in her sights.

‘I’d definitely be looking towards it but it’s all down to ranking points,’ Tuthill told Athletics Ireland.

‘I’m only 20 so we’ll wait and see. It would be great to get out there for experience, I’ll see how the season progresses.’

Her new PB backs up her impressive form this season that also saw Tuthill bring home a silver medal in the event from the European Throwing Cup in Portugal. Now she has added another medal to her growing collection.

‘I’m delighted with that. I’m so happy to get it [the record],’ she said.

‘I was hoping I’d be able to push it out because I knew that it was this competition last year that I broke the U23 record for the first time. To be able to come out again this year and get it is really special.’