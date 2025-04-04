Newcestown goal rush key to derby win against Castlehaven in Division 1

Newcestown 3-11

Castlehaven 1-13

TOM LYONS REPORTS

IN this dress rehearsal for their championship clash next August, it was the home side, Newcestown, who laid down a marker as they convincingly lowered the colours of the visiting county champions.

It may only have been a McCarthy Insurance Division 1 football league game on Saturday but this mattered little to both sides with their upcoming meeting in mind. True, both sides were far from full strength, with Castlehaven missing over half their regular side, and it is doubtful if the champions will be so generous in defence the next time they meet.

Three clear goals behind at half time and having to face the breeze in the second half, the Haven looked dead and almost buried but, as so often in the past, it was with their backs to the wall that they produced their best football in the second half. They had cut the lead to four points by the end, but Newcestown weathered the storm.

‘Great first half, we did the hard work in that first 30 minutes,’ Newcestown boss Jim O’Sullivan said.

‘We were missing six or seven starters. We have Luke Meade and David Buckley with Cork. But we still have Tadhg Twomey, 42 years of age and still going strong, a great leader on the pitch and as fiery as ever. Paul Kelly started today, very young, and did a great job in marking Michael Hurley – Paul would be the only one from last year’s minor team involved. We had only two up to the age in minor last year, so we’ll have to wait for those minors to come through next season. We’re strong at U14, U15 but lacking U18s and U19s at the moment.’

Goals win games, although the new two-pointers can quickly reduce their influence, and in the first half Newcestown went hunting for green flags against the breeze. After Niall Kelly had opened their account with a point, they missed two great chances of goals, Tadhg Twomey and Niall Murray shooting outside the upright from good positions. However, they weren’t to be denied and Twomey finished to the net in the fifth minute following a pass from the impressive Richard O’Sullivan. It was all Newcestown as Olan Walsh and Kelly, play and frees, added points and the home side led by 1-4 to nil at the end of the opening quarter.

The Haven’s woes were compounded in the seventh minute when a very quiet Michael Hurley was fouled in the square but had his penalty shot brilliantly saved by Chris White. The Blues finally began to get into the pace of the game in the second quarter with Fiachra Collins kicking their first point in the 17th minute. However, they were hit by another hammer blow in the 20th minute when Colm Dinneen set up Eddie Kenneally for Newcestown’s second goal.

Within a minute, the ball was flying over the Newcestown crossbar for a superb two-pointer from wingback Jack O’Neill, but in a hectic three-minute spell Newcestown grabbed their third goal with a cracking drive from Niall Kelly. Richard O’Sullivan added another Newcestown point but the Haven finished well with scores from Andrew Whelton and Michael Hurley, free.

It was Newcestown in front by 3-5 to 0-5 at the break, with the breeze to their backs in the second half, but the third quarter belonged to Castlehaven. Jamie O’Driscoll opened their account but hard-working midfielder Seán O’Donovan answered with a fine two-pointer for Newcestown. In the 38th minute, Jack O’Neill lashed a tremendous drive to the roof of the Newcestown net, with points from Michael Hurley (free) and Jamie O’Driscoll sandwiching a Tadhg Twomey point, as the Newcestown veteran continued to defy the years. The lead was down to six entering the closing ten minutes.

To their credit, Newcestown found a second wind when danger threatened and kicked three of the next four scores. Points from Eddie Kenneally, Jack Meade and Richard O’Sullivan steadied the ship, although Andrew Whelton responded with a fine two-pointer for the Haven.

The Haven’s late surge did provide points from Jack O’Neill, Andrew Whelton and Robbie Minihane. The nearest they got to a badly needed goal was Minihane’s rocket just over the crossbar.

Our Star: The work rate, intelligent play and leadership of wandering Newcestown full forward Richard O’Sullivan caught the eye.

Scorers

Newcestown: Niall Kelly 1-3 (1f); Eddie Kenneally, Tadhg Twomey 1-1 each; Richard O’Sullivan (1f), Seán O’Donovan (2pt) 0-2 each; Olan Walsh, Jack Meade 0-1 each.

Castlehaven: Jack O’Neill 1-3 (1f); Andrew Whelton 0-4; Jamie O’Driscoll; Michael Hurley (2f) 0-2 each; Fiachra Collins, Robbie Minihane 0-1 each.

Newcestown: Chris White; Niall Murray, James Kelleher, Paul Kelly; Colm Dinneen, Mícheál McSweeney, Colm O’Donovan; Seán O’Donovan, Eoin Collins; Olan Walsh, Tadhg Twomey, Jack Meade; Niall Kelly, Richard O’Sullivan, Eddie Kenneally.

Subs: Joe Kenneally for T Twomey (46), Fionn Keane for C Dinneen (51), Cormac O’Sullivan for O Walsh (51), James Burrows for N Murray (55).

Castlehaven: Darragh Cahalane; Thomas O’Mahony, Tiernan Collins, Johnny O’Regan; Jack O’Neill, Jamie Walsh, Jamie O’Driscoll; Andrew Whelton, David Whelton; Shane O’Connell, Seán Browne, Fiachra Collins; Kevin O’Donovan, Robbie Minihane, Michael Hurley.

Subs: Seán Walsh for J Walsh (15), Mark Crowley for T Collins (22), Oisín Daly for S O’Connell (25), Seán Bohane for K. O’Donovan (45), Killian French for T O’Mahony (55).

Referee: Liam O’Shea (Carbery Rangers).