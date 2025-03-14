Newcestown, Bandon and Kilbrittain all win opening hurling league games

IN Division 3 of the county hurling leagues, Newcestown opened their season with the small ball by beating Russell Rovers, 0-27 to 3-13.

Niall O’Sullivan’s side were 2-8 to 0-12 down at half-time but fought back to register an opening-weekend victory. After just seven minutes, Town were 2-1 to 0-3 behind as the East Cork side started the brighter. Three first-half points from Seán O’Donovan kept the West Cork side afloat, leading them to outscore Rovers by 0-15 to 1-5 in the second half. O’Donovan finished with 0-4 while Eddie Kenneally (0-5, 4f), Jack Meade, Ciarán O’Donovan (0-4 each), Richard O’Sullivan, Niall Kelly and Colm Dinneen (0-3 each) were all on target.

Elsewhere in the third tier, there were wins for Lisgood, Mallow, Ballinhassig and Blarney over Courcey Rovers, Castlelyons, Blackrock seconds and Bride Rovers respectively.

In Division 4, a Michael Cahalane-inspired Bandon backed up their opening football win with a 0-19 to 0-13 victory over Kildorrery. Former Cork player Cahalane scored 0-16 (11f) from midfield in a dominant display. Ciarán McCarthy, Eolan McSweeney and Rob Long completed the scoring for the Lilywhites. In the same division, there were wins for Cloughduv, Bishopstown and Kilworth over Inniscarra, Watergrasshill and Youghal while Tracton drew with St Catherines.

Kilbrittain enjoyed an opening day win in Division 5 over Midleton seconds, 0-22 to 0-14. Ronan Crowley starred for Joe Ryan’s side with 0-8 from play while Luke Griffin and Mark Hickey (3f) scored 0-4 each. Aaron Holland (0-2), Philip Wall, Seán Sexton, Colm Sheehan and Conor Lynch completed the scoring. There were also wins in five for Dungourney and Aghabullogue over Mayfield and Erin’s Own seconds while there were draws between Ballygarvan and Milford and Castlemartyr and Ballyhea.

In Division 6, 2024 Division 7 champions Ballinascarthy drew at home to Kinsale, 2-10 to 0-16, as Cillian Cullinane and Ciarán O’Neill both struck the net. Jeremy Ryan (0-6, 5f), Luke Murray (0-2), Cillian Cullinane and Conall Cullinane also scored points for Bal. Ballygiblin, Glen Rovers’ seconds and Cloyne all beat Na Piarsiagh seconds, Sarsfields seconds and Aghada.

Finally, in Division 7, Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas opened their county league venture with a 1-17 to 2-14 draw against Ballinora. James Fleming scored the goal for the Castletownkenneigh men as they led 1-7 to 1-6 at half-time. Going into stoppage time, Mathúnas led 1-17 to 1-13 but a quickfire 1-1 from Ballinora inside a minute snatched a draw. On the scoresheet for the Carbery JAHC champions were Caolan O’Donovan (0-10), Kevin O’Donovan (0-3), Jamie Lucey, Gearoid O’Donovan, Conor O’Sullivan and William Horgan. Passage West, Nemo Rangers, Killavullen and Douglas B also won against Killeagh B, Kilshannig, St Finbarr’s B and Meelin.