MOTORSPORT: Cronin to compete in the Sligo Rally

BALLYLICKEY’S Daniel Cronin (VW Polo GTi R5) is the top local entry in Sunday’s Sligo Park Hotel Rally, round five of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship.

‘It’s more seat time in the car and the plan now is to finish out the series on the ALMC Rally, Clare and the Fastnet.’ Cronin told Southern Star Sport.

‘On the last round, the Raven’s Rock Rally in Waterford, it took a bit of time to get back into the swing of things, it was my first event in over three months. Looking back at the in-car footage, my driving was good in some places but then poor in other places; it lacked consistency. Hopefully, with a few more events now my pace will increase.’

Cronin confirmed that he won’t be competing in the Cork ‘20’ and will instead concentrate on the remaining rounds of the Triton series where he will be co-driven by Dunmanway’s Donnchadh Burke.

Meanwhile, Dunmanway’s Conor McCarthy (Mitsubishi Lancer E9) and his Dripsey co-driver Gavin Sheehan are also journeying to the north-west. With two second place finishes, they are currently second in Class 20 where Monaghan’s Michael Carbin has won three events. Barryroe co-driver Dylan Doonan is also competing on Sunday. Reading the notes for Tyrone’s Barry Morris (Darrian T90 GTR) they lead Class 14, a single point ahead of Donegal pair Kevin Gallagher/Ryan Moore, also in a Darrian T90 GTR. With a capacity entry, Dunmanway’s Jason McSweeney and his Blackpool co-driver Liam Brennan (Ford Fiesta R5) are 12th on a reserve list of some 50 crews.

As the season enters its second half there will be particular interest from the Skibbereen and District Car Club, who will host the final round, details of which are due to be announced this week. It’s been over a decade since the national series was decided on the Fastnet Rally and it remains to be seen if that statistic will end this year.

This season, Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Hyundai) the defending champion, has won three of the four events thus far, while Derry’s Callum Devine (VW Polo GTi) won the opening round and was second in Kerry and Cavan. Barring mishaps, it would appear that it’s a battle between the duo, who are also almost inseparable in the Tarmac series.

***

Colin Cronin continued his good form in this season’s Iame X-30 Junior category of the Motorsport Ireland Kart Championships with a third-place finish in round four of the series at WhiteRiver Park, Collon, County Louth last Sunday. Having qualified P3, Colin was soon into second and held the position until the penultimate lap where Luke Agnew slipped through and the Ballylickey ace netted third. Ballymakeery’s Keith Grant crossed the finish line in ninth and took the top Rookie award. Clonakilty’s Ronan Hennessy was 13th. There were 18 finishers. Meanwhile, the results of the Rotax Max category where Robert Cronin finished second, remain provisional until the conclusion of (as is the norm) judicial and technical matters. In the first heat Cronin took a fine win and starting from the back of the grid (reverse seeding) in the second heat he qualified fourth putting him in P2 for the final. Boherbue’s Shane O’Leary took the chequered flag, 3.95s ahead of Cronin.

***

Junior Irish Tarmac Rally Championship contender Darragh O’Donovan (Honda Civic) will compete in the forthcoming Imokilly Rally as a shakedown for the O’Connell Group Cork ‘20’ International Rally (August 5th/6th). Currently, the Clonakilty driver is in second spot in the series, six points behind rival Rylane’s Robbie O’Hanlon. Neither competed in the Circuit of Ireland and both failed to finish the Donegal International Rally. The championship is based on the best five scores (from seven events) with 50 percent bonus points available on the final round Ulster Rally (August 18th/19th). The six stage event on Sunday week next (July 23rd) that is based in Midleton has attracted in excess of 130 crews.

***

Ovens driver Owen Murphy (Citroen C3 Rally2) and Clonakilty’s Cal McCarthy (Citroen C3 Rally2) are the top local entries for the O’Connell Group Cork ‘20’ International Rally on the August bank-holiday weekend. Other locals that will contest the two-day event include Bandon’s Gerard Seaman (Escort G3), Ballingeary’s Shane Casey (Ford Fiesta R4) and as mentioned elsewhere, Clonakilty’s Darragh O’Donovan and Rylane’s Robbie O’Hanlon, both in Honda Civics. The event doubles as a counting round of the ITRC and the IPS Packaging Southern 4 Rally Championship.