Mathúnas remember their humble beginnings

THIS season was a very special one for the Diarmuid Ó Mathúna GAA Club from Castletownkenneigh as they unexpectedly qualified for both junior A divisional finals, hurling and football, winning the hurling in a replay.

No doubt they will celebrate their successes over the Christmas period but before then there is other celebrating to be done when the junior B hurling team of 1974 will gather together this Saturday afternoon.

That team holds a special place in the club’s history as they were the first team from the club to win a Carbery junior championship.

Founded in November 1968, the fledgling Castletownkenneigh club struggled for recognition in the junior B grade in both codes. Winning a championship game for the first five years was looked on as a great achievement until 1974 dawned. Like many other new clubs, their progress on the pitch was backboned by a single family, just like the Kehilys of Newcestown, the Collinses of Castlehaven and the Crowleys of Timoleague. In Mathúnas’ case, it was the Nyhan brothers, of Kenneigh, six in all, who backboned their teams. Playing on the successful hurling team were Johnny in goal, the whole half-back line of Den, Tom and Bill, ace wing forward Jim and full forward Con.

Three times in the previous five years, Mathúnas had been beaten by Courcey Rovers in the junior B hurling championship and when they met them in the first round in Clonakilty, they trailed by seven points at one stage. A great rally saw the game ending level and Mathúnas made no mistake in the replay, their first win over the great Courcey Rovers. Kilbrittain were overcome in the second round and in a really tough semi-final against Kilbree, they were clear four-goal winners. Mathúnas’ type of play in those days was often described as robust and that semi-final saw 11 injuries among the team, four having to attend a doctor.

The team had been switching codes during the season and the footballers also qualified for their first ever final, beating Randal Óg, Clonakilty, St. James and Barryroe along the way.

The hurling final was not played until November 24th and training for both finals had to be done in moonlight or using the lights of cars. Opponents in the first-ever championship final for the new club, junior B hurling, were Barryroe, soon to become a major force in junior A hurling and the game was played on a cold, wet day in Kilbrittain.

The rest is history as the lads in blue and gold proved the superior side, even against the wind in the first half, and a goal from Barry Crowley in the second half saw them clear victors by 1-10 to 1-1. Little wonder there was huge excitement as chairman of the Carbery Board, Seán Crowley, presented the Tadhg an Asna Cup to captain, Ted Lordan.

The winning team was Johnny Nyhan, Séamus Coakley, Tim Foley, Con Horgan, Tom Nyhan, Den Nyhan, Bill Nyhan, Con Warren, Barry Crowley, Dan Crowley, Tom Brady, Jim Nyhan, Chris O’Sullivan, Con Nyhan, Ted Lordan (captain). Sub used, Den Nyhan.

Although the team was beaten by Bantry in the junior B football final in Dunmanway on December 14th, it didn’t take from the great achievement of the hurlers in creating history for the club in 1974. There should be some great story-telling and memories in Castletown Hall on Saturday at 4pm for the reunion.