FARM CLASSICS: Massey’s 7499 has Dyna might

A LATE comer to the party, the 7499, and its 7497 sister joined the Massey Ferguson 6400 and 7400 line-up in late 2009. Initially released in 2003, the 6400 and 7400 series tractors were almost identical across the model range- the key difference being the 6400 models using Massey’s Dyna 6 gearbox, while the 7400s employed the Dyna VT transmission.

In the 6400 line up, most models used the Perkins 6.6l engine, with the 7.4l SISU power plant reserved for the 6497, and 6499 which arrived in 2004 with their long nose providing an imposing stance. However, it would be late 2009 by the time they were joined by their 7497 and 7499 counter parts.

The well regarded SISU engine provides 220hp, boosting to 240hp for PTO and road work. With a whopping lift capacity of a little over 9T, the 6499 is capable of packing a serious punch on a nimble frame. Standard oil flow is set at 110l/min and could be upgraded to 150l/min with a closed centre pump. The tractor is also fitted with adjustable air bag cab suspension which provides excellent ride comfort, along with the Quadlink front suspension.

The key feature of the 7499 is its Dyna VT transmission which is an infinitely variable gearbox providing variable speeds from 0-50kph without the need to clutch. This was not the first variable transmission my MF by any means, but the first time it had made its way down to this horsepower bracket. Neither was this a new transmission, but the tried and tested ML160 unit from MF’s now sister company Fendt.

The VT gearbox can be operated by the stubby lever on the armrest or in pedal mode, with direction selected by the left-hand shuttle, which can also control speed. The newly launched Dynamic Tractor Management (DTM) system can be activated to maintain the forward speed of the tractor, optimising engine revs based on load. In Supervisor mode, the forward speed of the tractor is reduced when excessive engine load is encountered or increased when engine load eases.

The 7499’s cab is host to the familiar bright grey panelling with a rounded dash and white dials. Curved rear windows deliver great side vision while the armrest - integrated into the seat - provides a host of controls including gear, lift, and hydraulics and the optional DataTronic III monitor provides a host of headland management tools.

Interestingly, the 7499 is only available with a black chassis, replacing the previous grey as Massey Ferguson celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2008.

