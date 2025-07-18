Manager Niall O’Sullivan sees positives for Newcestown despite extra-time defeat in league final

Bride Rovers 1-29

Newcestown 3-16 (aet)

JOHNNY CAROLAN REPORTS

CONTEXT is everything. Seven points separated the sides at the end of 80 minutes in Saturday night’s RedFM Hurling League Division 3 final at Riverstown, but Newcestown had to play extra time with just 14 players while a squad limited in number was missing some key figures.

Regardless of the outcome, both themselves and Bride Rovers had secured promotion for 2026 and, in terms of a championship tune-up, a better test could not have been asked for. Newcestown manager Niall O’Sullivan certainly had a lot of positives to take.

‘It was a good game for both teams,’ he said.

‘We could probably have done without the extra time – as a dual club, our players have a very heavy workload.

‘Certainly, we would have been happy for it to finish after 60 minutes but, obviously, when you get to that stage and it’s level, you want to win it. There were plenty of tired bodies after but that was a sign of the work they had put in and you have to appreciate when players give their all.’

Goals were key from Newcestown and almost gave them the victory in normal time. Having conceded the first three points to their east Cork opponents, they responded brilliantly by outscoring Rovers by 1-6 to 0-1, with Edmund Kenneally firing home a great goal after Seán O’Donovan – a vital aerial outlet throughout – laid off from an Eoghan Collins clearance.

O’Donovan and Séamus O’Sullivan had points as they pushed on but the second quarter largely belonged to the Bartlemy/Rathcormac side, even if poor shooting was costly for them.

Adam Walsh’s frees helped them to claw their way back and it was level, 1-7 to 0-10, at half-time.

Early in the second half, rookie Newcestown goalkeeper Ronan McSweeney got down well to save from Conleith Ryan – excellent throughout for Bride Rovers – and the importance of that intervention was shown soon after as Newcestown struck for a second goal. This time, Kenneally was the provider after claiming a puckout and he fed Jack Meade, whose powerful run ended with a shot to the net – 2-11 to 0-14.

Back Rovers came with three points in a row to level, but a pair of Kenneally frees pushed Newcestown ahead as the end neared. Unfortunately for them, they lost James Kelleher to a harsh red card as he prevented a goalscoring chance – thankfully his suspension won’t be in effect for the championship.

Walsh pointed the free and though Kenneally replied, Walsh was on hand twice in injury time to send the game to extra time, 2-14 to 0-20 the 60-minute score.

Newcestown had a great start to the additional period as Kenneally got his ninth point and then the impressive Gearóid O’Donovan got a third goal, but it was as good as it got for them.

With David Barry on top at midfield, Rovers responded again and it was level, 3-15 to 0-24, at the turnaround before the Imokilly outfit kicked on. They used the space well to push ahead and the outcome was made safe as Louie Roche landed a late goal. It was tough on Newcestown, but, as they face into Premier SHC meetings with Charleville, Midleton and Newtownshandrum, O’Sullivan was heartened by how the squad depth stood up to scrutiny.

‘We’re blessed with the lads we have but you’re always trying to bring the younger lads through as well. We gave a few fellas a run in the league and in the final and, to be fair, there’s plenty putting their hands up. It’s a great sign for any club, but especially the size of Newcestown. We’re delighted with the effort shown.’

Scorers

Bride Rovers: Adam Walsh 0-13 (9f); Conor Barry 0-6; Louie Roche 1-2; Conleith Ryan, David Barry, Ronan O’Connell 0-2 each; Shane O’Connor, Daniel Dooley 0-1 each.

Newcestown: Edmund Kenneally 1-10 (7f); Jack Meade 1-1 (1sl); Gearóid O’Donovan 1-0; Séamus O’Sullivan 0-2; Seán O’Donovan, Podge Collins, Ciarán Hurley 0-1 each.

Bride Rovers: Cian Hogan; Denis Cashman, Jamie Peters, Eoin Roche; Conor Hazelwood, Cillian Tobin, Shane O’Connor; Cormac O’Sullivan, David Barry; Conleith Ryan, Conor Barry, Adam Walsh; Jason Mannix, Ronan O’Connell, Louie Roche.

Subs: Kieran Cotter for Roche (half-time), Kieran Kearney for D Barry (44-47, temporary), Kearney for Mannix (48), Daniel Dooley for Tobin (half-time in extra time).

Newcestown: Ronan McSweeney; Micheál McSweeney, Eoghan Collins, Jame Kelleher; Colm O’Donovan, Gearóid O’Donovan, Niall Murray; James Burrows, Jack Meade; Séamus O’Sullivan, Edmund Kenneally, Seán O’Donovan; Ciarán O’Donovan, Podge Collins, Ciarán Hurley.

Subs: Fiachra Ó Donnchadha for Ciarán O’Donovan (half-time), Eoin Kelly for Colm O’Donovan (40), Oisín O’Sullivan for Collins (49), Daragh McSweeney for Ó Donnchadha (57, injured), Collins for Hurley (start of extra time), Ó Donnchadha for O’Sullivan (63, injured), A Shorten for S O’Donovan (76, injured).

Referee: C Lyons (Nemo Rangers).