‘We just didn’t perform. Simple as,’ rues Cork boss after All-Ireland U23 camogie final defeat

Galway 1-11

Cork 1-8

DARREN KELLY REPORTS

THIS loss is going to sting, Cork head coach Daniel Morrissey admits. The Rebels’ bid to be crowned the first-ever All-Ireland U23 camogie champions came up short with a three-point loss to Galway, but it’s the performance that will hurt.

‘At the end of the day, Galway just wanted it more,’ Morrissey said.

‘We just didn’t perform. Simple as. That’s probably going to be the one that’s going to hurt most. We know we probably only played at 30-40 percent of our capacity. That’s just sport. That’s the reality. That will be us another day and it’ll be Galway another day. It’s just disappointing. Again, it’s the performance. Probably wasn’t there what we were capable of, anywhere near what we’re capable of. All credit to Galway, they did the job.’

Kayla Madden’s first-half goal gave the Tribeswomen a lead they never surrendered at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick, but it was their second-half dominance that told as the winners scored six points to Cork’s one to close in on glory

However, Cork, unbeaten in their previous five games, didn’t go down without a fight. Isobel Sheehan’s goal, in between two Amy Sheppard frees, brought a seven-point deficit back to three. But time ran out for the Munster champions.

‘The girls are winners. We came to win today, right? But development was the key. And that was the key from the start of the year,’ Morrissey added.

‘I know it’s hard now, but when we step back, we’ve given (senior manager) Ger Manley a couple of headaches there. There are a couple of girls that are going to be drafted on Monday to the senior set-up. That has to be the winner for us.’

The sides were level four times during the opening 22 minutes – Niamh McNabola (2), Claudia Keane and Sheppard (free) were all on target for Cork, with Laura Kelly (3) and Niamh McInerney scoring for Galway.

Cork, captained by Enniskeane’s Daire O’Brien, hadn’t conceded a goal in their previous five championship outings but that changed after 24 minutes when Kayla Madden finished off a flowing Galway move. Kelly added a free to put four between them before a Sheppard placed ball left Cork just 1-5 to 0-5 behind at half time.

Galway pushed five clear early in the second half after points from Jennifer Hughes and Kelly, her first from play, but Ava Fitzgerald got Cork moving again, leaving the Leesiders 1-7 to 0-6 down on the three-quarter mark.

However, Daniel Morrissey’s charges needed to follow up with more white flags but hit a 13-minute drought. The next four points went Galway’s way through two Kelly frees, McInerney and sub Catherine Hanley.

However, Cork made sure that this wouldn’t be settled until the final whistle.

Sheppard converted a free before a Cork attack sent Sheehan coming in from the right and she rattled the net to leave it 1-11 to 1-7. Erinn Curtin also got close for another before being fouled. Sheppard lodged a low shot just over the bar but time was already against them.

Scorers

Galway: L Kelly 0-7 (6f); K Madden 1-0; N McInerney 0-2; C Hanley 0-1.

Cork: A Sheppard 0-4 (4f); I Sheehan 1-0; N McNabola 0-2; A Fitzgerald, C Keane 0-1 each.

Galway: L Freeney; R Kelly, S Lyons, A Crowe; K Manning, KA Porter, J Daly; A Carr, J Hughes; A Barry, K Madden, L Kelly; N McInerney, C Kenny, K Gilchrist.

Subs: A Joyce for Kenny (36), A Bloomer for Gilchrist (45), O Mullins for Madden (48), C Hanley for Barry (55), C Allen for Kelly (58).

Cork: Caoimhe Buckley (Inniscarra); Sinead Hurley (Sarsfields), Claire Kingston (Newcestown), Maedhbh De Burca (Carrigtwohill); Avril Cashman (Youghal), Daire O’Brien (Enniskeane), Meadhbh Ring (Aghabullogue); Millie Condon (Ballinascarthy), Ava Fitzgerald (Sarsfields); Eimear Duignan (Mallow), Rose Murphy (Ballinora), Isobel Sheehan (Éire Óg); Amy Sheppard (Cloughduv), Claudia Keane (Inniscarra), Niamh McNabola (Cloughduv).

Subs: Amy McCarthy (Clonakilty) for McNabola (45), Ella Wigginton Barrett (St Finbarr’s) for Ring (52), Niamh O’Regan (St Catherines) for O’Brien (56), Erinn Curtin (Blackrock) for Cashman (56).

Referee: Barry Nea (Westmeath).