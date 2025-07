Cork All-Ireland final team named

THE CORK team aiming to win their first Liam MacCarthy cup since 2005 has been named by manager Pat Ryan.

The starting team to face Tipperary in the All-Ireland SHC final this Sunday in Croke Park (3.30pm) shows no changes from their semi-final win over Dublin (7-26 to 2-21).

However there are two changes to the bench as Séamus Harnedy and Cormac O’Brien come in for Jack O’Connor and Ethan Twomey.

Harnedy in particular was rumoured to not be available for this one but he is ready for the final.

The full Cork team is named below:

1. Patrick Collins, Ballinhassig

2. Niall O’Leary, Castlelyons

3. Eoin Downey, Glen Rovers

4. Seán O’Donoghue, Inniscarra

5. Ciarán Joyce, Castlemartyr

6. Robert Downey, Glen Rovers (captain)

7. Mark Coleman, Blarney

8. Tim O’Mahony, Newtownshandrum

9. Darragh Fitzgibbon, Charleville

10. Diarmuid Healy, Lisgoold

11. Shane Barrett, Blarney

12. Declan Dalton, Fr O’Neill’s

13. Patrick Horgan, Glen Rovers

14. Alan Connolly, Blackrock

15. Brian Hayes, St Finbarr’s

Substitutes:

16. Bríon Saunderson, Midleton

17. Damien Cahalane, St Finbarr’s

18. Ger Millerick, Fr O’Neill’s

19. Cormac O’Brien, Newtownshandrum

20. Tommy O’Connell, Midleton

21. Luke Meade, Newcestown

22. Brian Roche, Bride Rovers

23. Séamus Harnedy, St Ita’s

24. Robbie O’Flynn, Erin’s Own

25. Conor Lehane, Midleton

26. Shane Kingston, Douglas

Standby Players:

Cathal McCarthy, Sarsfields

Daniel Hogan, Sarsfields

Darragh Flynn, Ballinhassig

Darragh O’Sullivan, Ballinhassig

Eoin Roche, Bride Rovers

Ethan Twomey, St Finbarr’s

Jack Cahalane, St Finbarr’s

Jack O’Connor, Sarsfields

Micheál Mullins, Glen Rovers

Pádraig Power, Blarney

Robbie Cotter, Blackrock

William Buckley, St Finbarr’s.