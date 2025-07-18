INTERIORS: Bring the sun into the home

Summer is the season of colour, light, and freshness, and there’s no reason it should stop at your doorstep.

With a few creative touches, you can bring the essence of the season into your home using flowers, fruit, and other seasonal props that celebrate the warmth and vibrancy of the summer months.

Start with fresh flowers, as sunflowers, peonies, dahlias, and wildflowers are all perfect for summer arrangements.

Display them in mismatched vases, mason jars, or woven baskets for a casual, country-inspired look.

For an added summery feel, use citrus slices like lemon or orange in clear vases of water to add colour and a subtle, fresh scent.

Fruit isn’t just for eating, either, as it can be a stunning visual element.

Fill bowls or trays with vibrant produce like peaches, cherries, limes, and pineapples.

Not only do they add a splash of seasonal colour, but they also bring a natural, inviting scent into your space.

Seasonal props like seashells, woven straw items, or nautical-themed decor can also enhance the summer vibe.

Light cotton or linen textiles in breezy whites, ocean blues, or sunny yellows keep the feeling cool and relaxed.

Swap out heavier curtains or cushions for these lighter options to instantly transform your space.

Whether you live by the beach or in the heart of the city, bringing summer indoors is all about capturing the carefree, sun-drenched energy of the season.

With a mix of fresh flowers, seasonal fruit, and playful decor, your home can feel like a summer retreat all season long.

If you need help with your home interiors, contact Lauraine on 086 8657360, via her Facebook page ineanish, or at www.ineanish.ie