Nicola Tuthill bids for medal at European Athletics U23 Championships

NICOLA Tuthill secured her spot in this evening’s hammer final at the European Athletics U23 Championships with an effort of 71.33m in the second round of qualifying on Thursday.

The mark is Tuthill’s second furthest throw ever, making her the top qualifier across the two groups.

The 21-year-old will be a firm favourite to make the podium in the final which takes place on Friday evening at 7pm Irish time.

Also, Maeve O’Neill was very unlucky to miss out on the final in the women’s 800m, running a new personal best of 2:02.66 to finish third in heat two. The Doheny AC athlete remained in a strong position for the entirety of the two-lap race, coming through on the inside in the last 100m, but was pipped on the line by Italian athlete Ngalula Gloria Kabangu for the final automatic spot.