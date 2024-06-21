Man said that he grew cannabis to help with excessive sweating

A MAN who admitted cultivating cannabis plants under lights in an attic said that smoking a joint in the evening helped with a medical condition that caused him to sweat excessively.

Brian O’Connell of Pullerick, Crookstown appeared before Judge Philip O’Leary at a recent sitting of Macroom District Court. Mr O’Connell pleaded guilty to the cultivation of six cannabis plants valued at €4,800 which were discovered in an attic at an address at Oakwood in Macroom during a search on March 6th, 2023.

Prosecuting sergeant Trish O’Sullivan said that a search warrant was obtained and when the search was carried out six cannabis plants were discovered growing in the attic. Mr O’Connell said that he disputed that there were six plants claiming there were only two plus some ‘dried material’ but pleaded guilty to the charges of cultivation and possession.

Sgt O’Sullivan said that Mr O’Connell admitted the plants were his and cooperated fully with gardaí. She said the gardaí accepted he was not a drug supplier and told the court that Mr O’Connell had 10 previous convictions, mostly road traffic related and one for affray but none for drugs offences.

Defence solicitor Jack Purcell said that the 49-year-old was the father of five children ranging in age from 10 to 27 and was also in a long term relationship for the past 30 years. He said that Mr O’Connell suffered from arthritis as well as hyperhidrosis, a medical complaint that causes him to sweat excessively. He said that his client found that smoking a joint in the evening helped ease the severity of both of his medical conditions.

Judge O’Leary said that he accepted that Mr O’Connell grew the plants for his own use and also accepted that he had the medical conditions described by the defence. He said that Mr O’Connell did not have licence to grow the plants however and he convicted him on the charge of cultivation and fined him €300 allowing six months to pay. The possession charge was taken into consideration.