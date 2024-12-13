Man jailed for glass attack after Christmas dinner

A FOUR-month sentence was imposed on a man who ‘glassed’ another man on Christmas Day.

Evidence in the case of Filip Kroscen of Apt 1 Warner Centre, Bantry was given at a previous sitting of Bantry District Court.

But it was at a recent sitting that Judge Marie Keane imposed the four-month penalty.

At the same court, solicitor Flor Murphy – who had contested the charge on behalf of his client – requested that recognisances be fixed in the event of an appeal to the circuit court.

Court presenter Triona O’Mahony told the court that there were two counter prosecutions, resulting from an argument between two men.

In the case of Filip Kroscen, he was convicted of assaulting James Greig, causing him harm, at 2 Railway Terrace, Bantry, on December 25th, 2023.

James Greig suffered facial injuries that required stitches, as well as injuries to his gums and teeth, after he had been hit in the face with a glass by Filip Kroscen.

The witness for the prosecution said he had been invited to the Kroscen home by his friend Julius Kroscen, Filip Kroscen’s cousin.

He said he had sat opposite the accused during the Christmas dinner and that Filip Kroscen had, at one point, stood up angrily and accused him of calling him a ‘motherf***er’.

The witness said that the situation calmed down but later in the evening Filip Kroscen smashed a glass in his face and then left the house.

In cross-examination by Flor Murphy, the witness denied questioning his client, asking if his family were gypsies or travellers.

Another witness said most people had left the room when the alleged assault occurred and there was just an aunt – who was visiting from the Czech Republic – who was in the room with the men at the time of the alleged assault.

Filip Kroscen admitted he had pushed James Greig and that Greig pushed back and they both ended up on the floor. He said that he did not hit him with a glass and that he saw no blood.

After considering the evidence, Judge Marie Keane said she was ‘quite satisfied’ that a glass had been broken into James Greig’s face.

The judge convicted Filip Kroscen of assault causing harm and at the adjourned hearing noted that the sum of €1,000 had been paid in compensation to the victim.