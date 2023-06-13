Luxury eco resort is aiming to attract 6,000 and boost local economy by €2m

SKIBBEREEN-based company Cottages for Couples last week unveiled its new eco-resort at Newbridge on the banks of the Ilen River, called The River Lodges.

The new venture was launched in the same week as it was announced that, for the third year in a row, the company has been awarded a Best of the Best award by Trip Advisor.

This means that the luxury accommodation has been rated as being in the top 1% of global hotel and tourism accommodation.

This follows on from the company winning The Southern Star’s Best Innovative Small Tourism Organisation in the 2018 West Cork business awards.

The three lodges launched last week were officially opened by TD Christopher O’Sullivan (FF).

‘We believe the River Lodges are one of the first examples in Ireland of a tourism product that embraces both luxury and is of positive benefit to the environment,’ said Peter Warburton of Cottages for Couples.

Each lodge provides 70m2 of luxury accommodation with private covered hot-tubs on large decks facing west along the River Ilen.

Inside each lodge is a super king-size bed, a luxury bathroom with double jacuzzi, shower room, separate WC, a small kitchen and a lounge/dining area with satellite TV, Netflix, super-fast broadband and a high-spec bluetooth speaker system.

However, the green credentials of the development were foremost in the planning of the new resort, according to company directors Peter and Anna Warburton. ‘We looked at what was on offer in the area of eco-tourism and found yurts, eco-pods and mainly low-end accommodation.

‘We set out to demonstrate that luxury can sit side-by-side with ecologically-sound buildings,’ said Peter.

Anna added that each lodge is covered by a ‘green’ sedum roof which will absorb 350kg of CO2 each year – over 1000kg in total.

‘They are heated by low energy heat pumps and super-insulated to retain heat and ensure peace and quiet.

‘Each lodge is clad in sustainable burnt larch timber and all lights are LEDs,’ she added.

The couple have also planted 60 trees to absorb more CO2.

‘As the River Lodges are just 15 minutes’ walk from the centre of town, guests can park their cars and stroll into town,’ said Peter.

Deputy O’Sullivan said that the initiative ‘pointed the way forward’ for tourism in Ireland.

‘In a recent study, it was found that 78% of tourists would prefer accommodation that was environmentally sound,’ he added.

In the next 12 months, the company plans to bring 6,000 people to Skibbereen which, according to Failte Ireland, is worth €2m to the local economy, and will create an additional three local jobs.

‘They were able to avail of the government’s credit guarantee scheme which provided them with affordable low interest finance to part-fund the development,’ said Deputy O’Sullivan.

He said it was ‘a flagship tourism product’ for West Cork and he also presented them with their Best of the Best Trip Advisor award.