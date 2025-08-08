Captain fantastic Bill Murphy hits 0-12 as Dohenys too strong for St Mary’s

DOHENYS 0-18

ST MARY’S 0-15

MATTHEW HURLEY REPORTS

BILL Murphy was the star of the show as Dohenys got their RCM Tarmacadam Carbery Junior A Hurling Championship campaign off to the best possible start.

With Murphy scoring 0-12, the winners had the best player on show. In fact, Dohenys outscored St Mary’s by 0-9 to 0-3 from play – that was a deciding factor.

‘We got more scores from play. They got more scores from frees. Our discipline could be a little bit better but scoring the way we did from open play, we’ll be happy with that,’ Dohenys manager Chris O’Mahony told The Southern Star.

‘The lads dogged that out with savage workrate. There was a small bit of hurling as well. We could see the fight was in us, we just need to bring our hurling to level it up a bit more to match the likes of Mathúnas.’

Overall, Bill Murphy converted 12 out of 13 shots, and scored six from play.

‘Captain today for us, he led by example. Just an absolutely outstanding game,’ O’Mahony lauded.

The Dunmanway club set the tone from the throw-in as they nearly goaled when Euan Lehane failed to force the ball over the line. Both sides scored two each after five minutes, as Lehane and Fionn Herlihy found the posts for Dohenys. Brian McCarthy and Jason Collins converted for Mary’s.

Lehane and Murphy gave Dohenys a two-point buffer after ten minutes before Jack Eady levelled it with two frees. The illustrious Murphy got three of the next four scores, Darren O’Donovan of Mary’s got the other.

The Ballineen/Enniskeane men finished the half stronger though, as O’Donovan (2), Eady and Olan Corcoran handed them a 0-9 to 0-8 break lead.

Dohenys brought on Eoin Lavers up top and started the second half well with Paudie Crowley levelling it on the throw-in. Three on the bounce courtesy of Murphy and Lehane moved Dohenys 0-12 to 0-9 up but O’Donovan and Eady kept knocking over frees to leave one point between the teams heading into the final quarter, 0-13 to 0-12 in favour of Dohenys.

Murphy doubled their advantage before O’Donovan had Mary’s level once more. Substitute Lavers landed a crucial score before Murphy took the baton again to drive Dohenys home.

Carbery holders Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas are up next for the Dunmanway men as Roinn 2 hots up.

‘If we have any aspirations to go on and win the Flyer Nyhan, we are going to have to look at that game fairly hard and try and match them (Mathúnas) in hurling especially. They move the ball very quickly. We are going to have to move the ball a bit better,’ Dohenys boss O’Mahony added.

OUR STAR: The obvious choice – Bill Murphy was outstanding for the Dunmanway club.

Scorers

Dohenys: Bill Murphy 0-12 (6f); Euan Lehane 0-3f; Fionn Herlihy, Paudie Crowley, Eoin Lavers 0-1 each.

St Mary’s: Jack Eady (6f), Darren O’Donovan (5f, 1 65) 0-6 each; Brian McCarthy, Jason Collins, Olan Corcoran 0-1 each.

Dohenys: Stephen Daly; Gavin Farr, Tadhg O’Leary, Ellis O’Farrell; Jerry O’Farrell, Declan Collins, Jerry Collins; Fionn Herlihy, Mark Buckley; Brendan McCarthy, Chris Cronin, Bill Murphy; Paudie Crowley, Euan Lehane, Darragh Collins.

Subs: Eoin Lavers for D Collins (ht), Jamie Dullea for P Crowley (60).

St Mary’s: Gearóid Harrington; Eoin Cullinane, David Curtin, Eoin Keohane; Rory O’Connor, Darren O’Donovan, Ryan Scannell; Dylan Scannell, Michéal O’Driscoll; Brian McCarthy, Jason Collins, Jack Eady; Aaron O’Driscoll, Niall Kelleher, Olan Corcoran.

Subs: John ‘Bobs’ Daly for D Scannell (27, inj), Mark O’Driscoll for A O’Driscoll (48).

Referee: Anthony O’Regan (Kilbrittain).