Conor Doody double fires St Colum’s to victory in battle of Saints

St Colum ’s rally from three points down at half time to win by six

St Colum ’s 3-14

St James 1-14

TOM LYONS REPORTS

THE battle of the Saints never disappoints – and this latest clash was no different, as St Colum’s produced a stunning second-half display to blow St James away in the opening round of the RCM Tarmacadam Carbery junior A hurling championship.

Played in Ballydehob on Sunday, it was all to play for at half time, but Colum’s turned up the heat after the break and ripped through their opponents with a mix of grit, skill and goals – three of them, to be exact.

Whatever was said in the dressing room at half time clearly worked. Colum’s were transformed – aggressive, controlled, and devastating. St James didn’t throw in the towel, but they were swamped by a hurling avalanche. And, as is often the case, goals won the game – Colum’s hit three, two in the second half, to James’ one.

‘We got caught in the first ten minutes,’ admitted St Colum’s mentor Charlie Vaughan.

‘They settled quickly and got the early scores. We changed our system, came into it, and were unlucky – we hit the post twice. Ardfield are a great bunch, and we knew it would be tough.

‘We pointed out what wasn’t working at half time and fixed it. Brilliant result. We have a lot of good hurlers – Robert Cronin has been a great addition, and he and Shane Murnane were outstanding. The defence was incredible under pressure, and Conor Doody got the goals – what more can you ask?’

St James hit the ground running, registering 1-2 inside three minutes to a single point from Colum’s. James O’Driscoll (from play and a 65) and a superb solo goal by Seán Whelton, after a long delivery from Liam Dooley, gave them the perfect start. John Bryden O’Connell responded for Colum’s.

When Aaron Hayes and Dooley added points, James led by six and looked comfortable. A Shane Murnane point narrowed the gap to 1-4 to 0-2 at the end of the first quarter.

But Colum’s fought back in the second quarter, led by Murnane and full forward Conor Doody. Robert Cronin added a score from the wing. Though O’Driscoll pointed two frees, the momentum shifted when Doody netted in the 25th minute after sustained Colum’s pressure. O’Driscoll replied with a free and a point from play, while Murnane (free) and Tony Harrington closed the gap. At half time, it was 1-8 to 1-5 to St James.

The early stage of the second half was level enough, each side registering three points, with Conor Hayes, Liam Dooley, James O’Driscoll (free), Shane Murnane (free and play), and Robert Cronin all splitting the posts.

It was becoming more obvious that Colum’s had upped the physical and intensity levels, with Damien Cronin, Ben Murphy, Ger Cronin and Mike Casey driving them on from the back.

In the space of five minutes they grabbed the initiative when points from Murnane and Cronin were followed by a second goal from Conor Doody in the 40th minute, following a lovely move involving Murnane and sub Dan Andrews. St Colum’s were in front for the first time, 2-10 to 1-11, and not to be caught again.

Seán Whelton reduced the deficit but when Robert Cronin crowned a fine performance with a goal in the 50th minute, followed by a point from Michael Daly, the Kealkil supporters were in full voice, five points to the good.

St James didn’t throw in the towel as the sides swapped points, Denis White and O’Driscoll (free) for Ardfield, Cronin and Doody for Colum’s. St James were forced to go for goals in the closing minutes but there was no breaching the rock-solid Colum’s defence, inspired by goalkeeper Seán O’Shea.

OUR STAR: Our vote goes to St Colum’s wing forward Robert Cronin whose general play was top drawer as well as accounting for 1-4 from play.

Scorers:

St Colum’s: C Doody 2-1; R Cronin 1-4; S Murnane 0-6 (3f); J Bryden O’Connell, T Harrington, M Daly 0-1 each.

St James: J O’Driscoll 0-8 (5f, 1 65); S Whelton 1-1; L Dooley 0-2; C Hayes, D White, A Hayes 0-1 each.

St Colum’s: S O’Shea; P Daly, D Cronin, A O’Sullivan; G Cronin, B Murphy, JB O’Connell; S Murnane, M Casey; R Cronin, T Cronin, M Daly; T Harrington, C Doody, K Kelleher.

Sub: D Andrews for K Kelleher (ht).

St James: D O’Donovan; P Whelton, M McCarthy (D), D McCarthy; I Evans, J O’Sullivan, C Hennessy; K O’Leary, L Dooley; M Evans, C Hayes, N Evans; S Whelton, A Hayes, J O’Driscoll.

Subs: C Whelton for N Evans (ht), J O’Sullivan for M McCarthy (39), D White for M Evans (46).

Referee: Jack Murphy (Gabriel Rangers).