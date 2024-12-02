LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Political support is vital to our farming sector

EDITOR – As the general election approaches, it’s crucial to reflect on the agricultural sector’s significance and the necessity of sustained support for our farmers.

The dairy industry stands as Ireland’s largest indigenous sector, with approximately 17,500 dairy farms underpinning 55,000 jobs nationwide. In Cork alone, the agri-food sector contributes €4.2bn annually to the local economy. Specifically, Carbery and the West Cork co-ops support 1,180 farming families, bolstering rural communities.

Despite these substantial economic contributions, the average dairy herd size remains modest, at about 92 cows per farm.

The nitrates derogation permits farmers to maintain higher stocking rates. However, this allowance comes with stringent environmental obligations. Farmers benefiting from the derogation must adhere to enhanced measures to protect water quality and are subject to more frequent inspections. Any further reduction in the derogation limit could render farming financially unviable for the average Carbery farming family.

The agricultural sector is proactively implementing and investing in sustainable practices. Nonetheless, political and governmental support is vital to ensure the sector’s longevity. We appreciate the commitments from politicians and parties to uphold the nitrates derogation and support our farmers.

Collectively, we must champion family farms, secure family incomes, and safeguard the future of our rural communities.

Jason Hawkins,

Chief executive,

Carbery Group,

Ballineen.

Please give us back our CSW election count

EDITOR – In the Electoral Act of 1992 it states: ‘The returning officer for a constituency shall appoint a place within or convenient to the constituency as the place at which he will count the votes’.

The above Act clearly states that votes must be counted in or convenient to the constituency. Mallow is certainly not convenient to Cork South West, and if one leaves West Cork for the long journey to Mallow, they will pass through four other constituencies on their way.

This far away location for the counting of our votes is most definitely not convenient for the people of West Cork to participate in our democratic system.

The great Brian Farrell said in an interview: ‘If you’ve got a democratic system that attracts people, don’t change it in a hurry. I genuinely believe that anything you can do that encourages people to participate in politics, should be kept.’

Please give Cork South West back its Dáil election count.

Tomás Tuipéar,

Clonakilty.

Ask candidates about climate emergency

EDITOR – The CO2 emissions from fossil fuels worldwide are expected to be 0.8% in 2024, standing 8% higher than in 2015.

Amid the urges for real action after so many fine promises made at Paris in 2015, the host country of Cop29 is talking about using the ‘God given’ oil resources as ‘the market needs them’.

A hot discussion continues as to whether an annual trillion dollars for poorer countries is sufficient to mitigate the effects of climate change and move to cleaner energies.

As private jet arrivals at Baku’s international airport doubled with world leaders flying in to preach about global warming, the question has been raised by experts as to whether or not these climate talks are fit for purpose, and then of course, there’s Trump.

In 2019 Ireland declared a climate emergency. In 2023, Ireland agreed to a 51% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and to become climate neutral by 2050. The 2022 figures (2%) and 2023 (6.8%), lead to the epa projection that a 29% reduction is likely by 2030. This clearly falls well short of the declared target.

Don’t miss this opportunity to refocus on the climate emergency. Tackling greenhouse gas emissions in Ireland in the right way will provide huge benefits for its people and its natural world.

Let the election candidates know what is important to you within this context…. it could be warmer homes, clean affordable energy, reliable accessible fossil free transport, fair deals for family farmers.

Many of us feel we cannot do any more on our own. The new government must step up with appropriate measures and investments to ensure faster and fairer action on a national scale. Do contact your potential TDs. Talk to them on the doorstep, catch them in town, meet them in the constituency office, phone or email them.

Sekeeta Crowley,

Knockanoulty,

Baltimore.

Please don’t relegate dementia to shadows

EDITOR – As the chief executive of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, an organisation that supports thousands of families across Ireland, I am deeply disheartened by the glaring omission of dementia and older peoples’ issues from the national discourse in this general election.

While housing, childcare, and other pressing issues dominate headlines and political platforms, 500,000 Irish people whose families have been affected by dementia are left out of the conversation.

Dementia is not an isolated issue; it is a national one. It affects every community, every constituency, and every generation. For those living with the condition, access to timely diagnosis, appropriate care, and adequate support services can make all the difference.

While I recognise that several political parties have included dementia and older person issues in their General Election manifestos, for family carers – many of whom sacrifice careers and well-being to support loved ones – the lack of discourse surrounding these issues is worrying.

While there have been great strides in the outgoing government to provide dementia-specific support and services, the work is not complete. I call on all political parties to commit to concrete measures for those affected by dementia.

Ireland urgently needs increased investment in dementia-specific care. Ignoring the voices of hundreds of thousands of people is not just a political oversight; it is a moral failing. Dementia must no longer be relegated to the shadows of public debate. Let’s give this issue the attention it deserves—because every vote, every policy, and every action will count for those living with dementia and their families.

Our election manifesto at dementiapledge.ie outlines some of the critical areas we, as a country, need to address.

Andy Heffernan,

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.