LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Taoiseach condemns Kneecap, but still no Territories Bill

EDITOR - The ICJ’s [International Court of Justice] advisory opinion has said that third-party states shouldn’t aid or assist Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territory: ‘Importing goods from settlements gives them legitimacy and further entrenches the occupation’. Pádraig Pearse said, ‘Life springs from death, and from the graves of dead patriot men and women spring living nations.’ Palestine is resisting the same forces of Imperialism. Its people are being killed in the name of colonialism.

But our government is complicit in the genocide. It has reneged on its commitment to introduce the OTB. It allows Shannon to be a stopover for US flights loaded with bombs to kill Palestinians. Upon taking power, this government immediately dropped its promises to pass the Occupied Territories Bill, and since then it has delivered no meaningful action in the face of Israel’s brutal onslaught on the Palestinian people. We must increase the pressure on our elected TDs to follow through on their pledges and to sanction Israel.

While, unfortunately, we expect nothing better from the EU, UK and other world leaders, we had some hope that ours were different. However, gone are the condemnations of war crimes, collective punishment, civilian deaths, forced displacement, the shredding of international law, and the view expressed by Simon Harris that the July 2024 ICJ ruling ‘changed everything’. Quite simply, they have decided that silence is the safest approach. So, forget about our moral and legal obligations: our leaders now collude in a genocide. Since Israel introduced a total blockade on Gaza and broke the ceasefire in early March, our leaders have been completely silent.

Our Taoiseach can find the time and words to condemn Kneecap but can’t find the words to condemn the utterly brutal treatment, including starvation, of an isolated and devastated population in Gaza. Our leaders cannot allow this to continue: they must pass the OTB and cease the use of Shannon in facilitating Israel’s genocidal war on the people of Palestine.

Daniel Teegan,

Union Hall.

Traffic safety needed in Goleen, urgently

EDITOR - I am writing to express my concern about the urgent need for improved road safety measures in Goleen village. On Monday, May 5th, a near-miss incident involving a car and a three-year-old boy highlighted the dangers faced by pedestrians and residents in our community.

Goleen was absolutely manic over the bank holiday weekend, with the fine weather bringing tourists, residents and a lot of traffic through. We are coming into high season where the threat of an incident occurring only increases.

The absence of speed ramps and a zebra crossing in Goleen village has created a hazardous environment, particularly for young children, the elderly, and anyone crossing the road. Cars often travel at excessive speeds, making it difficult for drivers to react in time to avoid accidents. The lack of a designated pedestrian crossing further exacerbates the risk.

We, as a community, urge the local council to take immediate action to address these safety concerns. Installing speed ramps and a zebra crossing is vital to keep our community safe.

In an effort to expedite the installation of speed ramps and a zebra crossing and gain public support, we have started an online and hard copy petition which already has over 100 signatures. The hard copy is available to sign at The Wild West Bar, Goleen.

Cork County Council needs to address this as a matter of urgency before someone is injured, or worse.

Kyra O’Hanlon,

Goleen

An ode to Bantry Bay, a day of perfection

EDITOR –

The sun’s going down now, the sky’s pink and blue,

The edge of the clouds have a purplish hue.

The sea’s just like glass now so calm and quiet

This evening our boatmen will come to no harm.

I’m closing my curtains, now what do I see?

The inky black waters of the Bay of Bantry,

The moon’s bright reflection lights up the bay

I’ll never forget this most magical day.

Today I’ll remember and hold in my mind

And recall in a moment when life seems a grind

A day of perfection, and all of it free!

A gift sent from heaven, the Bay of Bantry.

Linda Burrage,

Glengarriff.

We must share the blame for this tsar

EDITOR –Once again politicians ‘circle the wagons to defend the indefensible’, this time as Deputy James Browns defends the housing minister over the ‘tsar’ controversy.

However we, the electorate, MUST take some responsibility because WE elect those public representative who go off to Dáil Éireann. In order to acquire a ministerial salary, perks, and pension, they must become PUPPETS/MUPPETS of their Party Leader.

Therefore, we the voting public must share the responsibility.

Michael Moriarty,

Rochestown.