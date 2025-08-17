RNLI rescues two teenagers cut off by rising tide at Browns Strand, Kinsale

Kinsale RNLI came to the aid of two teenage walkers on Sunday afternoon who were cut off by the rising tide, poor visibility and sea fog.

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their inshore lifeboat by the Irish Coast Guard at 4.16pm following reports of two tourists cut of by rising tide at Browns Strand by Summercove near The Bulman pub and restaurant.

The lifeboat helmed by Nick Searls and with crew members Jonathon Connor, Jon Green and Eoin Keyes onboard, launched seven minutes later and made its way to the scene.

The crew proceeded to rescue the two teenagers from the rising tide and bring them safely onboard the lifeboat before doing a casualty care check to ensure they were safe and well. Kinsale RNLI then proceeded to the pier near The Bulman where Summercove Coast Guard Unit was waiting, along with the parents of the two teenagers.

Kinsale RNLI lifeboat returned to the station at 4.47pm where the boat was made ready for service again.

Speaking after the call outs, Kinsale RNLI crew member Jonathon Connor said: ‘ As we all want everyone to enjoy their summer evenings, but to think safety first. We would ask walkers and swimmers, particularly those who may be visiting the area, to learn the warning signs, read local safety notices and also make sure you are wearing suitable clothing for the forecasted weather.

‘Also check the weather forecast and tide times to make sure you don’t get caught out by the conditions. Like the member of the public who called in this incident, should you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’