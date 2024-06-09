Leahy fires Clonakilty Soccer Club to historic league title

Clonakilty SC 2
Drinagh Rangers 2
GER McCARTHY REPORTS
RARELY is a draw celebrated so wildly, but Clonakilty Soccer Club’s stalemate with Drinagh Rangers earned the Clon club their first-ever PremierHiSpecCars.com West Cork League Premier Division title at a sun-scorched Darrara on Sunday.
It all came down to one final Super Sunday. A West Cork League season that began nine months before ended with the two most consistent teams slugging it out for the Premier Division trophy.
In one corner, the defending league champions, Drinagh Rangers. In the other, the upstarts who overcame Drinagh for a first Beamish Cup trophy success in 16 years just one month before, Clonakilty Soccer Club.
This game didn’t need hyping.
Earlier in the week, Drinagh received two walkovers from outstanding fixtures against Mizen Hob A and Skibbereen. That helped simplify permutations. Clonakilty enjoyed a two-point lead over their opponents and needed to avoid defeat to capture a first-ever WCL Premier Division title for the town of Clonakilty. Nothing less than three points would do for Rangers.
Against that backdrop, hot temperatures plus a sizable attendance, Clonakilty and Drinagh delivered a fitting conclusion to the campaign. An own goal handed Drinagh an early advantage only for Jonathan Leahy to level. Rangers retook the lead via a Barry O’Driscoll (H) header but another Leahy effort made it 2-2. All that squeezed inside the 40 breathless minutes.
A scrappier second period saw Drinagh waste numerous chances and Clonakilty defend their goal before the final whistle heralded emotional scenes amongst the home team’s players and supporters.
‘My God, but this means everything,’ Clonakilty manager John Leahy told The Southern Star.
‘I’ve been around a long time playing and managing but this means everything. It means everything to the lads. People don’t realise we were missing three – Joe (Edmead), Rob (Downey) and Liam Anthony (White) – plus Paul Daly was still out injured. What a squad we have.’
The hosts endured the worst possible start. Rangers took full advantage as a miscued back pass ended up in the back of Clonakilty’s net thanks to Keith Jagoe’s pressure. One-nil down after two minutes, Clonakilty forced a succession of set pieces including one effort where Chris Collins brought the best out of Jack Payne Murphy.
The home team’s increased pressure finally told when a curling centre was finished to the net by Jonathan Leahy after 17 minutes. That equaliser preceded a terrific spell where both teams produced excellent approach work. It was Drinagh who deservedly retook the lead following a period of intense pressure. Barry O’Driscoll (H) headed home a perfectly-flighted Robbie McQueen free kick to make it 2-1 just shy of the half hour.
McQueen brought the best out of Iain O’Driscoll from another set piece immediately after. Clonakilty’s goalkeeper went one better, tipping over a Gearoid White goal-bound attempt five minutes before the break.
A marvellous opening half ended with Jonathan Leahy sliding home a low cross to level matters for a second time.
Unsurprisingly, both sides tired following the first-half exertions but the chances kept coming during a high-tempo third quarter. Keith Jagoe and Barry O’Driscoll (H) remained constant threats but, despite a few close calls, the score remained unchanged at the hour mark.
Chris Collins and Jonathon Leahy kept Drinagh’s defence on their toes as the pressure ratcheted up heading into the closing stages. Iain O’Driscoll parried a Robbie McQueen free kick, Barry O’Driscoll (H) missed from close range and Jamie Walsh headed inches wide as Rangers grew desperate for a third goal.
Defending manfully, Clonakilty Soccer club survived a few late scares but held on for a crucial 2-2 draw. That point was enough to confirm Clon as Premier Division champions for the first time in the club’s history.
‘This (title) is huge for the town of Clonakilty,’ John Leahy added. ‘Everyone plays different sports here. I am a GAA man myself but there is rugby, rowing and loads of other sports. Today’s win means everything for the future of soccer in Clonakilty.’
Clonakilty Soccer Club: Iain O’Driscoll, Conor McKahey, Mark Shorten, George Cannon, Charlie McShane, Chris Collins, Jonathon Leahy, Ethan Draper, Shane Buttimer, Reuben Henry, Alan Murphy.
Subs: Thomas Battersby, Odhran Bancroft, Mark Irwin, James Horan, Alan Ward, Evan Corcoran, Eoin Hartnett.
Drinagh Rangers: Jack Payne Murphy, Gearoid White, JJ Collins, Donal O’Donovan, Barry (T) O’Driscoll, Robbie McQueen, Tom McQueen, Keith Jagoe, Daniel McCarthy, Barry (H) O’Driscoll, Brian Hodnett.
Subs: Eoin Hurley, Harry Carey, Jamie Walsh, Tomás Connolly, Sean Calnan, Mark Grace, Shane Connolly.
Referee: Paul McDermott.