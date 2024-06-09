Leahy fires Clonakilty Soccer Club to historic league title

Clonakilty SC 2

Drinagh Rangers 2

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

RARELY is a draw celebrated so wildly, but Clonakilty Soccer Club’s stalemate with Drinagh Rangers earned the Clon club their first-ever PremierHiSpecCars.com West Cork League Premier Division title at a sun-scorched Darrara on Sunday.

It all came down to one final Super Sunday. A West Cork League season that began nine months before ended with the two most consistent teams slugging it out for the Premier Division trophy.

In one corner, the defending league champions, Drinagh Rangers. In the other, the upstarts who overcame Drinagh for a first Beamish Cup trophy success in 16 years just one month before, Clonakilty Soccer Club.

This game didn’t need hyping.

Earlier in the week, Drinagh received two walkovers from outstanding fixtures against Mizen Hob A and Skibbereen. That helped simplify permutations. Clonakilty enjoyed a two-point lead over their opponents and needed to avoid defeat to capture a first-ever WCL Premier Division title for the town of Clonakilty. Nothing less than three points would do for Rangers.

Against that backdrop, hot temperatures plus a sizable attendance, Clonakilty and Drinagh delivered a fitting conclusion to the campaign. An own goal handed Drinagh an early advantage only for Jonathan Leahy to level. Rangers retook the lead via a Barry O’Driscoll (H) header but another Leahy effort made it 2-2. All that squeezed inside the 40 breathless minutes.

A scrappier second period saw Drinagh waste numerous chances and Clonakilty defend their goal before the final whistle heralded emotional scenes amongst the home team’s players and supporters.

‘My God, but this means everything,’ Clonakilty manager John Leahy told The Southern Star.

‘I’ve been around a long time playing and managing but this means everything. It means everything to the lads. People don’t realise we were missing three – Joe (Edmead), Rob (Downey) and Liam Anthony (White) – plus Paul Daly was still out injured. What a squad we have.’