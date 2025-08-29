Late, late drama as Cillian Twohig earns Kilmeen draw

Kilmeen 1-11

Argideen Rangers 1-11

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

THERE was high drama in the dying embers of this ultra-competitive Bandon Co-op Junior A Football Championship Roinn 2 clash at pristine Ballinascarthy last Friday.

Argideen Rangers looked to have the two points under wraps, leading 1-11 to 1-8 in a game they had dominated for long periods.

But Kilmen weren’t done yet. In the 59th minute, Kevin Keohane and Cillian Twohig, two of Kilmeen’s marquee players, combined sweetly, the former sending a thundering drive from distance crashing over Luke McCarthy’s crossbar for a sublime two-pointer.

With noise from the Blues faithful reaching a crescendo on the hill, it was the turn of Twohig to emerge the hero. Cutting inside the Rangers cover he hit the leveller. Indeed, Kilmeen could have snatched a dramatic win in the final seconds – it was something not lost on Mike O’Callaghan, the Rangers manager, with his team second in the group.

‘I am happy with the draw – we should have been beaten, Kilmeen missed a couple of goal chances,’ he said.

‘We thought we were in control of the game, but we went back to some of our old bad habits. We got off to a dream start, controlled the first half, the start of the second, but lost our way then. In the last 20 minutes we were totally outplayed.

‘We play Kilmacabea in our final game. It will be tough, but it is all to play for.’

Argideen had a dream start – they hit the net after 58 seconds, one of the fastest goals of the year. Seán Walsh went on a solo, was fouled and won a free. He continued the attack and Dara Walsh dramatically flicked the ball over the advancing Kilmeen goalkeeper William Tyner. When Bill Fleming landed a free, Arigeen led 1-1 to 0-0.

Kilmeen put the two next scores on the board, from Twohig and Eoin McCrohan. Rangers’ tails were up and Seán Walsh and two superb frees from Darragh Holland left them in control, leading 1-4 to 0-2 at the close of the opening quarter.

Three unanswered Kilmeen points by Gavin Twohig (free), Eoin McCrohan and a cracking score by Ogie Scannell, to which Darragh Holland (free) replied, left it 1-5 to 0-5 at the short whistle.

Rangers upped the ante at the start of the second half, with Seán Maxwell, Darragh Holland (free) and Fergal Walsh all raising white flags as they led 1-8 to 0-5. Next, Twohig and Argiden’s Bill Fleming swapped points.

In the 44th minute we were treated to a superb Kilmeen goal. With the Rangers defence, for once, nodding, captain Shane O’Donovan waltzed past a bevy of maroon shirts to crash in a magnificent goal.

Now in arrears by just 1-9 to 1-6, the Blues stormed into the fray. Matt Lawton’s stunning point gave Kilmeen some respite, but a brace by Kevin Keohane spelt real danger for Rangers. While Seán Maxwell hit over a delightful second point, the die was cast leading to that pulsating finale, Rangers now glad of the final whistle.

‘We were six points down with 20 minutes left. While we put in a grandstand finish and could have won the game, we have to be happy with the draw,’ said Kilmeen manager Ger Collins.

‘You must remember we got off to a disastrous start in both halves. Argideen Rangers are three divisions above us in the league, but we are a very young team, will take the positives and prepare for Randal Óg,’ he added.

OUR STAR: The crucial scores by Kevin Keohane, including that magnificent two-pointer, were of paramount importance for Kilmeen.

Scorers

Kilmeen: Cillian Twohig 0-4 (2f); Kevin Keohane 0-4 (2pt); Shane O’Donovan 1-0; Eoin McCrohan 0-2; Ogie Scannell 0-1.

Argideen Rangers: Darragh Holland 0-4 (4f); Dara Walsh 1-0; Seán Maxwell, Bill Fleming (1f) 0-2 each; Fergal Walsh, Matt Lawton, Seán Walsh 0-1 each.

Kilmeen: William Tyner; Barry Kirby, Liam O’Brien, Tim Bailey; Kevin Keohane, Shane O’Donovan, Cian Murphy; Brian Deasy, Oisín O’Sullivan; Cillian Twohig, Ogie Scannell, Joseph O’Donovan; Eoghan McCrohan, Joe Bailey, James Clancy.

Subs: Ben Barry for Liam O’Brien (ht); Liam Daly for James Clancy (47); Conor O’Sullivan for Eoin McCrohan (50); MD Keohane for Cian Murphy (55).

Argideen Rangers: Luke McCarthy; Darragh O’Donovan, John Sheehan, Joe Crowley; Matt Lawton, Bill Fleming, Andrew Guinevan; Daragh Holland, Gerry Crowley; Cathal O’Donovan, Fergal Walsh, Charlie Twomey; Seán Walsh, Dara Walsh, Finbarr Butler.

Subs: Seán Maxwell for Andrew Guinevan (ht, inj); Eoin Lawton for Finbarr Butler (inj, 52); James Crowley for Dara Walsh (56).

Referee: Andrew Whelton (Clonakilty).