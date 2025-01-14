Kinsale youth service urges State support

A popular and successful Kinsale community facility now caters for more than 200 young people but may not be able to continue without government help.

IT’S a glaring anomaly that Kinsale Youth Community Centre (KYCC) supports more than 200 members between the ages of 10 and 18 but receives no government

funding.

This is despite offering a vital and much-needed service to the youth of Kinsale.

Located at the Well Centre, where they share the building with Kinsale Men’s Shed and Kinsale Youth Support Services (KYSS), KYCC solely relies on fundraising, donations, and the philanthropy of various organisations and individuals within the town.

In fact, recent fundraising events held over Christmas raised over €5,000 for the centre, while an ongoing auction of a signed portrait by Peter Metcalfe O’Connor of Munster and Irish rugby player, Peter O’Mahony, will hopefully see them raise further badly needed cash to keep the centre operating this year.

KYCC was set up originally in 2016 and opened part-time at a location on the Pier Road before it closed during the pandemic. However, three years ago they moved into their permanent home at the Well on Market Lane.

‘We’ve outgrown it in terms of our numbers and if we had twice the amount of space, we would fill it every day,’ said youth worker Seán Kirschoffer.

‘We now have to divide the groups into different days and time but if we had more room and more core funding, we could have kids in here aged from 10 to 18 five days a week. This alone shows that there is a need for such a service, with the youth regularly coming there of their own accord.’

He believes preconceptions about the town are affecting funding for services.

‘Because Kinsale is seen as a wealthy town, it is assumed there are no issues here but it’s like any town when it comes to the youth. We see other youth centres like Clonakilty, Macroom, and Mallow receive UBU (Your Space Your Place) funding but we don’t.

‘I don’t even think we are on the radar for funding.’

Seán even made that point to Minister for Finance Jack Chambers when he visited the centre late last year. Minister Chambers said then that he would examine the lack of government funding.

The centre is open six days a week and is usually open from 4pm to about 8pm. They have fifth and sixth class primary school pupils together, then first to third year secondary school age pupils together, and then fourth, fifth and sixth years together.

‘If we had multiple rooms, then everyone could come in at once and those who wanted to come in a study could do so, while others could do their own thing.’

KYCC can boast that they have their own in-house band, Hunny, who were formed following a School of Rock project with well-known band The Love Buzz.

‘Originally the band equipment was donated but we managed to purchase our own equipment with funding from Cork County Council. The band come here every Monday evening for rehearsals and it’s a fantastic outlet for these budding musicians.’

Seán said it’s all about giving children the opportunities to try things that they may not have had the chance to try before.

As a youth worker there for the past three years, Sean reports to the board of directors which is headed up Gerry Wycherley, while the rest of team are volunteers.

‘We are so lucky with the volunteers we have, and without them we wouldn’t be here, as they give up so much of their time and skills to help the young people. We have people like Mags Riordan and Kate French who have been brilliant in working with us.’

And while fundraising is great for raising awareness of KYCC and raising essential funds, Sean said it is core government funding that they vitally need.

‘We would need about €100,000 a year to keep the centre going and we could do with an extra youth worker as well. The biggest cost is salary and mine is paid through philanthropy.’

They also have a very close working relationship with Kinsale Your Support Services (KYSS) who they share the building with, and they would often refer children to KYCC and vice versa.

‘It’s good that we are so close together and we can look after these children without leaving the building,’ said Seán.

Volunteering at KYCC since it started, Sian Butterly said she loves watching young people come into a space and be whoever they are.

‘I like the idea of creating a space where there is no dictation put on who they are and they get to figure that out for themselves,’ said Sian.

But Seán fears that the well is running dry in terms of philanthropy so core funding is needed now more than ever for KYCC.

‘We will have to cease operations because the money may not be there which would be hugely disappointing for all the young people who come here.’