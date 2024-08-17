Kinsale crowned football queens of the West

Kinsale 2-15

Clonakilty 2-7

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

TWO first-half goals were key as a Kinsale team boosted by the return of former Cork forward Orla Finn got their hands on the Drinagh Co-op Superstores West Cork LGFA Division 1 title.

While a Kinsale team brimming with attacking talent bridged a five-year gap to land this divisional title, they could never relax against a resilient Clonakilty at tropical Bandon on Saturday. It was something that Kinsale manager Tom Finn readily concurred with as he praised the resolute performance of his charges.

‘Look, we are lucky to have Orla Finn back with us in the last three weeks, while with Cork knocked out of the championship we got Sadhbh O’Leary back as well,’ Finn explained.

‘We have a lot of great young players coming through with three U17s in action today. It is a new generation coming up with several new players on stream – they gelled excellently with some of the more experienced members of the squad.

‘They are a super confident bunch with many of the squad involved with Cork at various grades and levels. There is great commitment with those girls, as indicated by our ability to battle back after Clonakilty got goals in the second half. Caoimhe Horgan was outstanding today and was excellent with her frees which was a huge bonus. Overall, we are very pleased with the win.'

Caoimhe Horgan (free) and Cork senior Katie O’Driscoll swapped early points as the game got off to a blistering start. Aisling Moloney found the range for Clonakilty but with Horgan, Jenny Murphy and Sadhbh O’Leary running at Clon’s cover at every opportunity they were rewarded in the seventh minute – a superb Kinsale move finished with a brilliant solo goal by the latter from an acute angle.

However, Clonakilty were enacting some good turnovers, Katie O’Driscoll, Sinead O’Donovan and midfield duo Meabh O’Donovan and Moira Barrett combining neatly. Grainne Cowhig made a magnificent save to deny Sinead O’Donovan as Clonakilty showed their football prowess, but rampant Kinsale were on a scoring mission, with Catherine and Jenny Murphy bisecting the uprights. It was to get even better as Jenny Murphy went on a marauding run into the opposing danger-zone giving Clonakilty goalkeeper and former Cork star Martina O’Brien no chance from close range in the 15th minute.

The Brewery Town were glad of the excellence of full back Siobhan Callanan who thwarted the Seasiders with some fine defending. Ava McCarthy found the range and with Kinsale leading by 2-4 to 0-2 by the 27th minute they looked to be cruising. But Clonakilty had that happy knack of building up positive sallies from defence to attack and when Aishling Moloney picked out Sinead O’Donovan, the latter found the dynamic Katie O’Driscoll and the Cork star billowed the Kinsale rigging.

A major boost before half time but stung by the reversal, Kinsale struck back, two peaches of scores by Kate Redmond and Catherine Murphy and a free by scoring sorcerer Caoimhe Horgan leaving half-time reading 2-7 to 1-2.

Three early Clonakilty points in the second half signalled their intent, Katie O’Driscoll, Siofra Pattwell and Sinead O’Donovan raising white flags. After goalkeeper Martina O’Brien had brought off a splendid reflex save, the breaking ball was transferred downfield and impressive substitute Laura Daly sent an inch-perfect delivery into the path of O’Driscoll who powered the ball home in a crowded goalmouth.

Game on again, the cat amongst the pigeons, but it proved high water march for Clonakilty, as Kinsale regrouped, reformed and applied the coup-de-grace with superb scores by Orla Finn, Caoimhe Horgan (2) and Sadhbh O’Leary to romp past the winning post.

Scorers

Kinsale: Jenny Murphy 1-3; Sadhbh O’Leary 1-2; Caoimhe Horgan 0-5 (5f); Catherine Murphy 0-2; Ava McCarthy, Kate Redmond, Orla Finn 0-1 each.

Clonakilty: Katie O’Driscoll 2-2; Siofra Pattwell 0-2; Aine O’Leary, Aisling Moloney, Sinead O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Kinsale: Grainne Cowhig; Rachel O’Brien, Emma O’Brien, Meadhbh Hurley; Maisie O’Callaghan, Caoimhe O’Callaghan, Amy Casey; Kate Redmond, Dara Tyner; Caoimhe Horgan, Jenny Murphy, Sadhdh O’Leary; Ava McCarthy, Orla Finn, Catherine Murphy.

Subs: Caoimhe Heffernan for Rachel O’Brien (47), Mary Clare Murphy for Ava McCarthy (47), Lorraine Copithorne for Dara Tyner (52).

Clonakilty: Martina O’Brien; Meabh Deasy, Siobhan Callanan, Niamh Kennedy; Ashling Hutchings, Ruth Stanley, Niamh Desmond Collins; Meabh O’Donovan, Moira Barrett; Aisling Moloney, Katie O’Driscoll, Kate O’Donovan; Ciara Ryan, Sinead O’Donovan, Siofra Pattwell.

Subs: Aine O’Leary for Niamh Desmond Collins (inj, 27), Laura Daly for Meabh O’Donovan (27), Clodagh McCarthy for Aisling Hutchings (42).

Referee: Paul O’Callaghan (Ibane Ladies).