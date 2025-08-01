Kilmacabea footballers fire statement of intent

Kilmacabea 3-17

Kilmeen 1-10

MARTIN WALSH REPORTS

DEFENDING champions Kilmacabea made a blistering start to the defence of their crown with a goal inside the opening 20 seconds of their opening Roinn 2 game against a youthful Kilmeen.

Credit to Kilmeen, though, who stayed in touch until two quick goals from substitute Ray Shanahan early in the second half ended the game as a contest.

Damien Gore's clinical finish saw Kilmacabea off to the perfect start. Points from Gore (free) and Keith Whelton followed, but Kilmeen didn't panic. Cillian Twohig (2) and Joe O'Donovan registered points before a Liam McCarthy point had Kilmacabea 1-3 to 0-3 up by the first quarter, which had some entertaining fare.

James Clancy brought Kilmeen closer, his shot clipping the crossbar for a point as his side weren't overwhelmed by the reigning champions.

While Gore was Kilmac’s main talisman at that juncture, Twohig showed his talent for the Kilmeen side as they exchanged points before Kilmacabea goalkeeper Colin McCarthy scored a fine two-pointer from a free on 24 minutes.

Owen Tobin (Kilmacabea) was a constant threat as he marauded up the wing, clipping over a point that was immediately answered by Ogie Scannell. Liam McCarthy was another to pose a threat, his point on 28 minutes was almost instantly added to by a fisted effort from Eamonn Shanahan before Twohig's pointed free in added time made it 1-9 to 0-7 at the break.

Yet another rapid response from Kilmacabea when Ian Jennings scored a fine point within 15 seconds of the second half. Joe Bailey responded for Kilmeen.

Ray Shanahan was sprung from the bench on 36 minutes – it was an inspirational move. Within a four-minute spell, he blasted the Kilmeen net twice, one from a sublime pass from Gore, who was very effective on the half-forward line and brought a very different but effective pattern. On both occasions, Kilmeen's replacement keeper William Tyner had saved the initial attempts on goal.

Gore, Keith Whelton and Eamonn Shanahan all added points, as Twohig pointed for Kilmeen on 45 minutes.

Owen Tobin continued his great wing forays, curling over a fine point as Jennings fisted a point and substitute Killian Whelton added another on 52 minutes before Joe Bailey had a two-pointer for Kilmeen.

Whelton ended Kilmac’s scoring with a point from an acute angle after 56 minutes. As the final whistle approached, Joe Bailey scored into an empty net following a rebound off Kilmacabea goalkeeper Colin McCarthy. While it was mere consolation, Kilmeen deserved credit for never letting their heads drop.

Kilmacabea manager Donie O'Donovan remarked: ‘The game was quite open, and I felt we should have had more scores in the first half. We haven't put a score like that (3-17) in the championship with a good spell – it's nice to do that any evening. We are pleased with the result.

‘We also had a great impact off the bench, two goals from Ray, and while I'm sure he was disappointed not to start, as was Odhran Kerrisk, we put in some of the older guys to give us that bit more experience at the start. The lads gave us a great impetus when they came on.

‘We had a dream start. Damien's goal gave us that cushion, even when Kilmeen had that purple patch.’

Scorers

Kilmacabea: D Gore 1-3 (3f); C McCarthy 0-2 (2ptf); R Shanahan 2-0; L McCarthy, O Tobin, C Whelton, K Whelton, I Jennings, E Shanahan 0-2 each.

Kilmeen: C Twohig 0-5 (3f); J Bailey 1-2 (2pt); J O'Donovan, J Clancy, O Scannell 0-1 each.

Kilmacabea: C McCarthy; L Tobin, D Whooley, D Tobin; O Tobin; D O'Callaghan, L McCarthy; M Collins; D O'Donovan, I Jennings; D McCarthy, K Whelton; E Shanahan, J Collins, D Gore.

Subs: R Shanahan for D McCarthy; C Whelton for J Collins, O Kerrisk for D O'Donovan.

Kilmeen: S Buttimer; B Barry, B Deasy, J Barry; T Bailey, S O'Donovan, O Harrington; O Scannell, L Daly, O O'Sullivan; K Keohane, J Bailey; J Clancy, J O'Donovan, C Twohig.

Subs: B Kirby for B Barry; W Tyner for S Buttimer; O Murphy for L Daly; E McCrohan for J Clancy; C O'Sullivan for O Scannell.