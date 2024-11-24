Kieran Kingston hails ‘outstanding’ Tracton as county final looms

Tracton 1-16

Ballinora 1-12

JJ HURLEY REPORTS

TRACTON marched into the Co-Op Superstore Junior A Hurling Championship final after they proved too strong for Ballinora in Ballygarvan on Sunday.

In truth, this semi-final was won and lost in a ten-minute period in the second half as Tracton landed 1-5 with no reply from the Muskery side.

For Tracton coach, Kieran Kingston, it was a very satisfying performance.

‘I thought the second-half display was outstanding, they left everything out there,’ he said.

‘Even if we had lost the game, you wouldn’t have been disappointed because they gave everything and that is all you can ask.’

Certainly, from the get-go Tracton knew this would be a difficult assignment as Ballinora were first off the mark with a Shane Kingston free. The Tracton response was immediate as Paul O’Riordan hit back up the other end before Michael O’Sullivan almost scored a goal but for a fine stop by Barry Crowley.

With the wind favouring Ballinora in the first 30 minutes, the game was evenly matched as both sides were unable to pull away from each other.

Indeed, the sides were level five times in the first half, including on 15 minutes as Danny Dineen and Darragh Corkey had added to an earlier score, as Ronan Walsh and David Byrne had been on target for the Carrigdhoun men.

Tracton had a great opportunity for a goal on 22 minutes when Mark Byrne played in Paul O’Riordan but the Ballinora backline was resolute in its defence.

While Byrne edged his side ahead, Kingston reeled Tracton back in with a 65 to level the score, 0-5 apiece, on 25 minutes.

With both sides guilty of some poor shooting, it was the Muskerry outfit that zoned in for the remaining five minutes of the half as James Byrne and Michael Quirke points had them leading at half time by 0-7 to 0-5.

The opening period of the second half saw Tracton level the contest as Walsh and Joe Kingston found the target. However, Ballinora were in no mood to lie down, as Tommy Burns and James Keohane had Ballinora back in front by two points.

A Walsh point moments later looked like repeating the pattern of the first half but Michael O’Sullivan and Walsh hadn’t read the script as they combined for a goal on 40 minutes for the winners.

Taking control of the contest with five unanswered points, two from Walsh, and a score each from David Byrne, Michael O’Sullivan and John Quinn had Tracton in front on 50 minutes by 1-14 to 0-10.

Despite outscoring Tracton by 1-2 to 0-2 for the last ten minutes, with a Kevin Murphy goal coming late on, Tracton always looked good value to hold on.

Scorers

Tracton: R Walsh 1-7 (6f); P O’Riordan 0-3; D Byrne 0-2; C Quinn, M Byrne, J Kingston, M O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Ballinora: S Kingston 0-3 (2f, 1 65); K Murphy 1-0; T Burns 0-2; D Dineen, M Quirke, J Byrne, D Holmes, D Corkery, A O’Shea, J Keohane 0-1 each.

Tracton: S O’Sullivan; T McGuinness, K Healy, J Lynch; J Good, R Sinclair, G Webb; P O’Riordan, K Webb; C Quinn, S Kiely, D Byrne; R Walsh, M O’Sullivan, M Byrne.

Subs: J Kingston for S Kiely (ht), D Flaherty for M Byrne (49), R O’Donovan for C Quinn (52)

Ballinora: B Crowley; T Forde, M Lordan, P Fitton; J Bryne’ N Lordan, M Quirke; T Burns, S Kingston; D Dineen, J Keohane, K Murphy; B Mayer, D Corkey, A O’Shea.

Subs: D Holmes for J Keohane (ht), B Carbery for D Dineen (50), R Quirke for K Murphy (52), C Quirke for D Corkey (57).

Referee: Brian Murphy (Carrigtwohill).