Kelly's wonder-strike wins Championship Cup for Lyre

LYRE ROVERS 1

BAY ROVERS 0

GER MCCARTHY REPORTS

MARK Kelly’s sensational strike proved the difference between Lyre Rovers and Bay Rovers in the 2025 West Cork League Championship Cup final at a sun-kissed Brinny last Sunday.

Championship leaders Lyre Rovers have completed the first half of a possible league and cup double. Already promoted to next season’s Premier, the second-tier’s pacesetters are currently locked in a league title-battle with Baltimore.

Last Sunday, Mark Kelly’s brilliant goal proved the difference between Lyre and Bay Rovers in a tight Championship Cup decider. One trophy obtained and one more to go.

‘Winning this cup is very important,’ Lyre manager Willie Griffin admitted.

‘We were relegated last year and struggled until our amalgamation which made a big difference. Promotion is our main aim and this (cup) is a bonus.

‘It was a massive strike from one of our older players, Mark Kelly, to win it. Some engine on that man and I am delighted he scored it.’

A lively opening period began with Lyre creating a plethora of chances.

Rohan Powell headed over and Eoin Murphy dragged an effort wide either side of Finn Moroney rattling Bay’s crossbar. The Kealkill side took time to settle before Eli Reynolds watched his snapshot rebound off the crossbar after 21 minutes. Next, Lyre’s Kevin Keohane struck an upright direct from a 31st minute corner.

A tight opening half ended with a resurgent Bay twice going close to breaking the deadlock. Phillip Harrington headed Ryan O’Boy’s delivery an inch wide prior to Calvin Cronin forcing Sean Ryan into a tremendous save.

***

A poor third quarter delivered little in the way of goalmouth action.

It was going to take something special to break the deadlock and Mark Kelly provided the moment after 66 minutes. Bay struggled to clear a Lyre attack, permitting Conor O’Neill time to tee up Kelly. The Lyre midfielder unleashed a ferocious first-time shot into the top corner from 25 yards.

Goalkeeper Sean Ryan was called into action as Bay pressed higher up the pitch in search of a leveller.

Yet, the score was unchanged heading into the final 10 minutes when Lyre were presented with another opportunity.

Eoin Murphy raced in behind Bay’s defence but his low shot was saved by Ben Clancy. The final’s other goalkeeper, Sean Ryan, was equal to Bay’s responses, confidently gathering a series of crosses.

Eli Reynolds had Bay’s best chance, 3 minutes into injury-time, but his instinctive volley scraped the crossbar. A late Bay penalty claim was also denied and Lyre Rovers held on.

Lyre Rovers: Sean Ryan, Barry Kirby, Jamie Santry, Conor O’Neill (captain), Finn Moroney, Thomas Clifford, Rohan Powell, Mark Kelly, Eoin Murphy, Kevin Keohane, Kieran Fitzpatrick.

Substitutes: William Joseph Bailey, Keith Nyhan, Shane O’Donovan, Aaron Griffin, Stephen Shannon, Harry Oates, Carlos Lianos Lohinski.

Bay Rovers: Ben Clancy, Christopher Cronin, Ryan O’Boy, Philip Harrington, Daniel Andrews, Alex Young (captain), Cathal Power, Eoin Bowden, Barry O’Driscoll, Eli Reynolds, Calvin Cronin.

Substitutes: Rudi Gaffney, Alex Cronin, Muiris Buttimer, Peter Ozubko, Callum McElhinney, Ayrton Doyle.

Referee: Anthony McDermott.

Assistant Referees: Martin Coakley and Niall O’Donovan.