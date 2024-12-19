Keeping it simple is a key reason in Dominic Casey’s rise to coaching legend

KEEP it simple – these are three words that Dominic Casey’s athletes have heard countless times over the years. Those three words are also one of the reasons the Skibbereen man has risen to become one of the best coaches in world rowing.

‘Keep it simple’ is the approach that Casey has employed from Skibbereen Rowing Club, where his coaching journey started after a success-laden rowing career, to Rowing Ireland, where as head lightweight coach Irish rowers have powered to gold and glory. Another reason Casey is one of the best in the business is his willingness to learn, and it was his mentor, Norwegian rowing legend Thor Nielsen, who had a huge impact on the Skibb man.

As he received an honorary doctorate from UCC, Casey hailed the impact Nielsen had on his journey.

‘To Thor Neilsen, who was one the greatest rowing coaches of all time and my mentor. He came to Ireland in the late 80s when I started rowing and was always available to advise me during my coaching journey,’ Casey explained.

‘One of the great lessons I got from Thor was to keep it simple. This is a key point I have always tried to implement in my approach to coaching. He also emphasised how important it is to empower the athletes to take control of their own destiny.’

That drive to be the best means his world-class standards never dip, and it’s the same for his golden generation of lightweight rowers who have powered Irish rowing. With Casey’s guidance, Paul O’Donovan has won three Olympic medals (Rio, Tokyo and Paris), Fintan McCarthy has two Olympic golds (Tokyo and Paris), and Gary O’Donovan has an Olympic silver (Rio), all Skibbereen rowers too, moulded and shaped in their local rowing club. Dominic’s daughter Aoife and Lee Rowing Club’s Mags Cremen, in the Irish women’s lightweight double, have also competed in Olympic and World finals.

His coaching portfolio includes 32 senior international lightweight medals and many historic rowing moments – Paul and Gary won Ireland’s first-ever Olympic rowing medal in 2016, and at the Tokyo Games Paul and Fintan captured Ireland’s first-ever Olympic rowing gold medal. Magical moments, with the fingerprints of Coach Casey, though preferring to stand in the background, all over them.

‘It has been a privilege for me to work with some of the greatest athletes of our generation, not only with their medal-winning exploits but their approach to training, and their demeanour under intense pressure on the most competitive fields in world-class competition. Off the field their modesty is an example to any young generation and to all of us,’ Casey added on a proud night for his family, as he added another accolade to his collection.

A former World Rowing Coach of the Year, he has received many awards, and this honorary doctorate from UCC will mean a lot. Introducing Casey at the ceremony in the Aula Maxima, Dr Brian O’Flaherty, UCC Programme Director, highlighted the Skibbereen man’s incredible coaching career, while also offering an insight into what makes him stand out from the crowd.

‘When you ask his athletes about Dominic, they have some interesting replies. Surprisingly, he never raises his voice or gets angry. He is always positive and looks for constructive lessons when things don’t go well,’ O’Flaherty said.

‘He is meticulous in planning and does everything for the athletes except maybe brushing their teeth!

‘Dominic is recognised as ‘the world authority’ in high-performance lightweight rowing. What is most spectacular is how effective he is in applying his know-how.

‘Everyone acknowledges Dominic’s humility and selflessness. He never looks for attention or credit and is happy to stay under the radar.

‘A business phrase comes to mind: to succeed in business, you should ‘undersell and over-perform’, and this epitomises Dominc’s style to a tee.’

On a night that saw Casey’s ‘clear vision, dedication, and quiet leadership’ championed, Michelle Carpenter, CEO of Rowing Ireland, emphasised his transformational impact: ‘Dominic Casey has elevated Irish rowing to unprecedented heights.

‘His coaching of the lightweight double sculls and other crews has led to Olympic success, including two gold medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics. His philosophy centres on athlete empowerment, inspiring a new generation of rowers to achieve greatness.’

Doctor Casey, take a bow. You’ve earned it.