JOHN HAYES: Clonakilty are building, but can they beat one of the ‘big three’?

REGULAR readers will have to forgive my absence over the last few weeks –I have been trying to adjust to the new reality of having a new-born baby boy take over the household.

Spare time has been very much at a premium with Jerry Barra Hayes now ruling the roost, so I have had to put my writing on hold temporarily. Just about the only respite I have had from learning the ropes as a new parent has been the opportunity to watch some sport while Jerry sleeps happily for an hour or two whenever he sees fit.

Luckily, the summer has been great for daytime sport as the Tour de France, Wimbledon, the British Open, and, of course, the trusty old GAA kept me company. I am not employed to impart my wisdom, or lack thereof, on the exploits of Tadej Pogacar, Jannick Sinner or Scottie Scheffler, so I will stick to the latter in my returning column.

July is the new September when it comes to the GAA world, and while that debate still rages aplenty, we will worry about the action on the pitch this weekend, briefly looking at the All-Ireland final but focusing more on the start of the Cork senior football championships.

Following Cork’s mystifying and excruciating no-show for the second half of the hurling final last weekend, it is the turn of the footballers of Kerry and Donegal to take centre stage in Croke Park for the football equivalent. The final brings us the clash of Gaelic football totems with O’Connor and Clifford in the southern green and cold corner facing off with McGuinness and Murphy from the green and gold hills of Donegal.

Truthfully, I fancied Kerry early in the season when the field was wide open, before starting to doubt them having watched them in the flesh twice struggle defensively against Cork. A surprise reversal to Meath only reinforced the idea that Kerry were too reliant on the Cliffords and that injuries and poor form would see them fall before the final stages. In truth, the Meath defeat did them a service as Cavan came to Killarney for a nice tune up game before Seanie O’Shea destroyed Armagh and David Clifford and Joe O’Connor did likewise to Tyrone.

Those three wins in a row leave Kerry looking primed to make it four in a row against Ulster opponents, but Donegal will not give Kerry anything easy this Sunday. The previously mentioned McGuinness and Murphy are near mythical figures in the most northerly county and they will have their acolytes within the county believing that fate has brought them back together for this very purpose.

In the clash of two geniuses, I expect the younger man to have the greater influence, and supported by his brother Paudie, Seanie O’Shea and Joe O’Connor, can make it 39 All-Irelands for the men across the border. And no, I make no apologies for hoping I am wrong, Kerry is a great county, but my support in Gaelic Football will almost always go elsewhere. I’d rather see Donegal claim their third crown this weekend, the Kingdom have won more than enough!

***

Closer to home, the serious business starts on the club scene and there are several tasty encounters to look forward to at premier senior and beyond. The pick of the action on Friday night is at Páirc Uí Rinn with perennial contenders Nemo Rangers taking on a Ballincollig side that pushed St Finbarr’s all the way at the quarter-final stage at the same venue.

To me, Nemo look the most vulnerable of the ‘big three’ in Cork as they struggle to replace the retired Luke Connolly and provide more support to club legend Paul Kerrigan. Youngsters like Bryan Hayes and Ross Corkery are talented, but don’t yet look ready to fill their boots. Much will depend on the fitness of the likes of Luke Fahy for Ballincollig, a side that has a wealth of promising underage talent, but may not have the experience yet to see off the Capwell side.

Douglas face city rivals St Michael’s on Saturday in one of those games that carry extra weight, as both seek to claim the win that eases relegation concerns almost immediately while the losers of this one will be sweating on their predicament straight after the final whistle. Paudie Kissane has taken the reins in Douglas so they will be organised, and this game may boil down to whether a dangerous St Michael’s attack can bag goals. Easier said than done against a Kissane team. Results in Division 1 of the league point to a Douglas win, but I wouldn’t rule the Blackrock side out.

There is a tasty local derby in Kilmurry on Saturday evening as old rivals Newcestown and Valley Rovers go head-to-head. Newcestown ploughed their furrow in Division 1 of the league, collecting nine points in total while the Innishannon men secured just eight in Division 2. Perhaps playing at the higher standard in the spring and early summer may well see Newcestown home.

Castlehaven face last year’s beaten semi-finalists in Ovens on Saturday evening, and while Mallow have some excellent players and secured a famous win against St Finbarr’s last year, they fell well short in that semi-final against Nemo in the end. Castlehaven to continue their unbeaten run in the Cork championship since the semi-final in 2023.

At the same time in that fabled championship venue in Bandon is the tie of the round between league finalists Clonakilty and St Finbarr’s. The Barrs claimed the spoils in that game after extra time, with Steven Sherlock claiming a scarcely believable 18 points – even in new money with extra-time, that is impressive. I firmly believe Sherlock decided to depart inter-county football to target more success with the Barrs, however the over reliance on just one man for scores is a worry for the Togher side. Clon are building nicely and many expect them to make the latter stages this year, but are yet to get over the line against any of the big three in recent years. A tentative nod to the city side then in this intriguing opener.

My own Carbery Rangers round out the weekend at the highest grade against last year’s senior A champions Carrigaline. As usual, I will refrain from making predictions when my own are involved. Suffice to say, both teams will be targeting this encounter for the same reasons as Douglas and St Michael’s. Carrigaline suffered relegation in 2023 while Ross survived a play-off against Éire Óg last year to avoid the same fate. These games are sometimes akin to old school knock-out ties such is the importance of them. Two points for either side will taste very sweet on Sunday evening.

Given recent developments in my house, it’s time for me to make some use of that Clubber subscription.

***

Lastly, a brief word for the Cork hurlers. Having suffered similar disappointments at both club and county level, I know more than most how they will be feeling. It is one thing to lose on the national stage as they did against Clare last year, it is another to completely malfunction as they did in the second half against Tipperary. There is little worse than to be embarrassed in Croke Park on the biggest day of the year, and they will be sick to their stomachs for a long time to come.

There is much I could write on the current state of Cork GAA in general and the lack of senior All-Irelands in recent years, but for reasons of time and space most of those will have to wait for another day. The only thing I will say is that when you are down on your knees at your lowest, there is only one direction to travel. Cork have the opportunity to prove everyone who is slating them now for being fragile and soft completely wrong. If they can drag themselves back to another final next year, a win will taste sweeter than anything.