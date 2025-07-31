Jim O’Sullivan 'thrilled’ as Newcestown open campaign with victory against Valley Rovers

Newcestown 1-19

Valley Rovers 0-16

JOHNNY CAROLAN REPORTS

WHILE it was a six-point win in the end, Newcestown had to work hard to get the two points against Valley Rovers on Saturday evening.

This McCarthy Insurance Group Premier SFC clash at Kilmurry had Newcestown leading for all but the opening moments. However, a seven-point half-time advantage was whittled down to just one as Valley Rovers’ two-point scores helped them to eat into the deficit before the winners pushed on again.

In a group featuring county champions Castlehaven and Mallow, there is a good opportunity to advance to the knockout stages while a win gives breathing space in terms of relegation worries, but equally, Newcestown manager Jim O’Sullivan was not looking too far ahead.

‘It's a tough one to call, because a lot of people say you have to win the first game,’ he said, ‘but we won the first game last year and we were still going into game three and we didn't know whether we were going to be in a relegation play-off or not.

‘So, it does take a small bit of pressure off, but you have to go game by game and every game in every group is so tough, but I'm thrilled to bits with it.’

While Fiachra Lynch of Valleys had the opening point, Newcestown – who had lost the toss but had the wind – made use of the elements to get on top. They were 0-3 to 0-2 ahead when Séamus O’Sullivan shot past Billy Curtin. Another goal almost followed immediately but Eoghan Collins’ shot resulted in a point and a Buckley free had them six ahead.

Though Lynch did go close to a Valleys goal, it was only brief respite to the flow of play and Buckley helped Newcestown to hold a 1-9 to 0-5 interval advantage.

Richard O’Sullivan pushed them seven clear as action resumed but now it was Valleys’ turn to harness the breeze to good effect. A Chris O’Leary two-pointer from all of 50 metres ignited their challenge and Johnnie Kiely might have created a goal chance but Micheál McSweeney snuffed that out, emblematic of his fine display in defence.

Valleys sub Seán McEntee also had a two-pointer to bring it to 1-13 to 0-10 and, while Buckley’s free gave Newcestown breathing space again, Valleys had the momentum. Lynch, with an incredible outside-of-the-boot two-pointer, and Rory O’Sullivan raised orange flags before Lynch’s points left just one in it, 1-14 to 0-16, with eight minutes left.

If Newcestown were rattled, they didn’t show it and in Buckley they had the right man to steady them as they eased free of their opponents’ clutches.

Subs Cárthach Keane and Jack Meade were also among the scores as they finished well. O’Sullivan paid tribute to the strength of the squad, praying that there are no new injuries as attention turns to hurling.

‘Tadgh Twomey, at 42 years of age, he came in with a calf injury, but he ran himself to the ground, that's what you're asking for,’ he said.

‘We've a nice panel and it's not nice telling fellas they're not playing. Every fella wants to play, but the subs that came on, they made an impact as well. The problem is that we’re not playing again for four weeks, we won't see them for three weeks, so it’s tough.’

OUR STAR: Throughout, Micheál McSweeney was totemic at centre-back for Newcestown, defending dutifully and using the ball well to build attacks.

Scorers

Newcestown: David Buckley 0-12 (3 2ptf, 3f, 1 2pt); Séamus O’Sullivan 1-1; Richard O’Sullivan, Tadgh Twomey, Seán O’Donovan, Eoghan Collins, Cárthach Keane, Jack Meade 0-1 each.

Valley Rovers: Fiachra Lynch 0-6 (1 2pt, 2f); Rory O’Sullivan 0-3 (1 2pt); Chris O’Leary, Seán McEntee 0-2 (2pt) each; Adam Walsh Murphy, William Hurley, David Muckian 0-1 each.

Newcestown: Chris White; Paul Kelly, Colm O’Donovan, Niall Murray; Gearóid O’Donovan, Micheál McSweeney, Colm Dinneen; Seán O’Donovan, Eoghan Collins; Luke Meade, Tadgh Twomey, David Buckley; Niall Kelly, Séamus O’Sullivan, Richard O’Sullivan.

Subs: Daire McAree for Twomey (44), Cárthach Keane for Dinneen (48-51, temporary), Keane for Murray (51).

Valley Rovers: Billy Curtin; Cian O’Keeffe, Eoghan Delaney, David Muckian; Adam Walsh Murphy, Jacob O’Driscoll, Matthew Woods; Chris O’Leary, Dara Murphy; Johnnie Kiely, Rory O’Sullivan, William Hurley; Adam Kenneally, Fiachra Lynch, Eoin Guinane.

Subs: Jack Walsh for Kenneally (half-time), Seán McEntee for Guinane (39), Cian Johnson for Woods (43), John Cottrell for Kiely (48), Ted McGrath for O’Keeffe (59, injured).

Referee: John Ryan (Macroom).