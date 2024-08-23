James Crowley’s first-half goal is key in important Argideen Rangers victory

Argideen Rangers 1-13

Randal Óg 0-11

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

A WINNING combination of superb defending, fabulous score-taking and, above all else, a never-say-die attitude enabled Argideen Rangers to oust a spirited Randal Óg outfit and get their football season back on track following this Bandon Co-op Roinn 3 JAFC clash at blustery Ballinascarthy last Friday.

With both teams having drawn their opening game, a win was imperative to maintain their progress in the competition. At the end it was the Timoleague lads who had reason to be well satisfied with their evening’s work, running out deserving five-point winners.

They say well begun is half done and certainly Rangers were gunning for scores from the get-go, the outstanding Seán Walsh getting the scoring show on the road, while his able partner in the half-forward division, Seán Maxwell, added a brace of the best, all inside the opening seven minutes.

It was to set the first-half pattern, Rangers’ dominant midfield duo of Andrew Guinevan and Gerry Crowley ruling the roost, the resultant quality ball to the inside forwards causing all sorts of problems to the Randal’s defence, John Michael O’Callaghan particularly impressive with the aforementioned duo while roaming full-forward James Crowley, Cathal O’Donovan and Darragh Holland were maintaining the momentum up front.

Back at the ranch Rangers’ defensive screen was in a mean mood also, pivot Matthew Lawton monarch of all he surveyed, while Darragh O’Donovan, Finbarr Butler, Fergal Walsh, Bill Fleming and Charlie Twomey gave excellent cover to the reliable Luke McCarthy.

In contrast, Randals seemed somewhat devoid of ideas early on, as a fine score by the industrious Peter Collins and a superbly converted free by shot-stopper Ciarán Murray kept them in touch. It was obvious that the Ballinacarriga brigade needed a goal to raise the spirits and keep pressure on Rangers.

Unfortunately, from a Randal’s viewpoint it arrived all right, but at the other end of the field – a scintillating solo by Seán Walsh, an inch-perfect delivery to James Crowley and he crashed the ball past Ciarán Murray from close range in the 23rd minute. When Seán Walsh and Maxwell added two more white flags, Rangers were on a roll, 1-7 to 0-4 ahead at the break.

In fairness to Randals, they kept up the battle, Patrick Collins and O’Callaghan trading scores on the resumption, and Seamus Crowley added another. While Peter Collins and able substitute Alan Brickley kept the scoreboard ticking over, Rangers were well in control, emptying the bench and cruising home, a fine Darragh Holland point emphasising their dominance.

‘We kicked a few wides, but still scored 14 times, that will win most matches,’ Argideen Rangers coach Alan O’Shea said.

‘The Walsh twins, Matthew Lawton, Seán Maxwell, Andrew Guinevan at midfield were all excellent in what was a good team performance. We now have a win and a draw under our belts, it is Kilmeen next up.’

Our Star: Rapier-like precision passing, grit and determination and excellent off-the-ball running were some of the hallmarks of a superb display by Argideen Rangers’ Seán Walsh.

Scorers

Argideen Rangers: JM O’Callaghan 0-4; Seán Maxwell 0-3; James Crowley 1-0; Seán Walsh, Darragh Holland (1f), Bill Fleming (2f) 0-2 each.

Randal Óg: Peter Collins 0-5 (1f), Patrick Collins 0-2 (1f); Conor O’Neill, Ciarán Murray (f), Seamus Crowley, Alan Brickley 0-1 each.

Argideen Rangers: Luke McCarthy; Finbarr Butler, Darragh O’Donovan, Bill Fleming; Fergal Walsh, Matthew Lawton, Charlie Twomey; Andrew Guinevan, Gerry Crowley; Seán Maxwell, Seán Walsh, JM O’Callaghan; Cathal O’Donovan, James Crowley, Darragh Holland.

Subs: Joe Crowley for Cathal O’Donovan (46), Jack Lawton for Charlie Twomey (48), Dara Walsh for Seán Walsh (52), Charlie Dineen for Finbarr Butler (59).

Randal Óg: Ciarán Murray; Cal Nyhan, Barry O’Driscoll, Eoghan Murray; Ian Crowley, Stephen Crowley, Peter Collins; Conor O’Neill, Cian O’Neill; Pádraig O’Sullivan, Seán Daly, Cathal Duggan; Seamus Crowley, Patrick Collins, Donnacha Collins.

Subs: Seadhna Crowley for Cathal Duggan (38), Alan Brickley for Ian Crowley (49), Thomas Kingston for Eoghan Murray (57).

Referee: Conor McCarthy (Carbery Rangers).