‘It’s disappointing that we couldn’t get that extra point in the end,’ says Skibb boss after championship exit

O’Donovan Rossa 3-10

Fermoy 1-13

TOM LYONS REPORTS

IT was heartbreak for O’Donovan Rossa in heat-drenched Bandon on Sunday when they beat Fermoy only to find out subsequently that they had been pipped for a place in the play-off stages of the Bon Secours Senior A Football Championship.

Three teams finished level on four points in Group A and Knocknagree, who surprisingly beat Kanturk, took top spot on scoring difference. Rossas and Kanturk finished level on scoring difference but the Duhallow side took the second qualifying spot having scored more.

Rossas knew they had to beat Fermoy to be in with a chance of qualifying while Fermoy needed a win to ensure they wouldn’t be involved in a relegation play-off, with an outside chance of actually qualifying.

The result was a tension-laden encounter that boiled over at half time and included some nasty tackles and off-the-ball incidents in the second half.

Goals win games and Rossas got three. Fermoy managed only one, but Rossas could never shake off the Fermoy challenge despite leading all the way from the 13th minute, following Rory Byrne’s fortunate goal.

‘We won and we lost,’ Skibb boss Gene O’Donovan said, ‘but I wouldn’t knock the format for a second. What (Cork County Board secretary) Kevin O’Donovan has done will bring Cork football on an awful lot. It might take a few years but we’re really going to see the benefit of these competitions, where, every time you go out, it matters.

‘It’s disappointing that we couldn’t get that extra point in the end and people will question why we didn’t use substitutes but we have a world of knocks. You don’t change a winning formula or a winning team. We want to play football and that might sound a bit gullible but we don’t want to draw any game six points apiece.’

As for his own future, O’Donovan remarked: ‘I don’t know if I will be there next year – normally two years is my limit. I’m really proud of the lads, because they’ve given everything to me.’

Even though Rossas were dominating the middle third, they found themselves trailing by a point, 0-3 to 0-2, after ten minutes. Darragh Daly (2) and David Lardner scored for Fermoy while Kevin Davis and Niall Daly responded for Rossas.

The first big moment came in the 13th minute when Rory Byrne’s speculative shot from the wing lodged in the top corner of the net. When he followed with a quick point, Rossas were three to the good. Effective Fermoy full forward Padraig de Róiste opened the second quarter with two points but back came Rossas with their second goal from Thomas Hegarty, set up by Dylan Hourihane in the 21st minute. A Lardner point left a goal between the sides at half time, 2-3 to 0-6.

The half-time whistle saw a brief flare-up between many of the players, mostly handbag stuff, but it created a nasty atmosphere for the second half.

There was an increase in intensity in the third quarter as Lardner and Dale Dawson (45) swapped points with Niall Daly and Kevin Davis (free). The third goal arrived in the 40th minute when Dylan Hourihane Snr expertly converted a Rossa penalty. The Skibb side failed to press home their advantage as Fermoy had the next two scores from Lardner and Darragh Daly. The fat was really in the fire in the 46th minute when sub James O’Brien was fouled in the square. Brian O’Sullivan’s kick was well saved by Ryan Price but the rebound was finished to the net by O’Sullivan.

Only a single point separated the sides, 3-5 to 1-10, entering the last quarter and the momentum seemed to be with the Blackwater men. To their credit, Rossas kicked four of the next five points, through Sean Fitzgerald, Kevin Davis (two frees), and Rory Byrne (free). Pádraig de Róiste scored twice but the impressive Niall Daly answered with a Rossa point after a great run by Kevin Hurley. Lardner cut the margin to a goal in injury time but there was no catching a determined Rossa who won this war, but lost the battle.

Scorers

O’Donovan Rossa: Rory Byrne 1-2 (1f); Kevin Davis 0-4 (3f); Thomas Hegarty, Dylan Hourihane Snr (pen) 1-0 each; Niall Daly 0-3; Seán Fitzgerald 0-1.

Fermoy: David Lardner 0-5 (2f); Pádraig de Róiste 0-4; Brian O’Sullivan 1-0; Darragh Daly 0-3; Dale Dawson (1 45) 0-1.

O’Donovan Rossa: Ryan Price; Dylan O’Donovan, Darren Daly, Dylan Hourihane Jnr; Kevin Hurley, Paudie Crowley, Seán Fitzgerald; Rory Byrne, Jamie Shanahan; Brian Crowley, Elliot Connolly, Niall Daly; Thomas Hegarty, Kevin Davis, Dylan Hourihane Snr.

Fermoy: Dale Dawson; Seán Shanahan, Peter Murphy, Ronan Morrison; Tomás Clancy, Greg Lardner, Martin Brennan; James Molloy, Darragh O’Carroll; Darragh Daly, Shane Aherne, David O’Callaghan; David Lardner, Pádraig de Róiste, Adam Creed.

Subs: James O’Brien for S Aherne (28), Brian O’Sullivan for S Shanahan (28), Ben Twomey for M Brennan (42), Daniel O’Flynn for D O’Callaghan (42), Arlen Aherne for D O’Flynn (56).

Referee: Patrick O’Mahony (Kilbrittain).