‘It’s a great honour for Clonakilty Soccer Club to win West Cork Sports Star Team of the Year Award’

John Leahy praises the heroes behind the scene that have helped Clonakilty Soccer Club grow

CLONAKILTY Soccer Club had little time to bask in the glow of their 2024 West Cork Sports Star Team of the Year Award at the Celtic Ross Hotel on Saturday night.

The reigning West Cork League Premier Division champions were back in action on Sunday afternoon against Dunmanway Town in a crunch game. The good news for Clonakilty is they won 3-1 to close to within three points of the table-toppers, while they also have two games in hand.

It’s all to play for this season, as Clonakilty Soccer Club looks to build on their success last season – they made history by winning their first-ever West Cork League Premier Division title in 2024, and also added a first Beamish Cup in 16 years to complete the double.

Clon defeated their great rivals Drinagh Rangers 3-2 in a cracking cup final and got a 2-2 draw against the same opponents to become champions on the last day of the season. A perfect ending to an unforgettable campaign.

Last Saturday night’s celebrations at the 2024 West Cork Sports Star Awards was an opportunity to reminisce on the club’s 2024 achievements and was welcomed by club stalwart and long-serving manager John Leahy.

‘That was probably one of the greatest days of my life, the day we won the Premier Division title in Darrara,’ Leahy beamed.

‘I was on the side-line and had Lorne (Edmead) on the phone, who was on his holidays over in Spain, calling me every five minutes. Jesus, things were tense enough without having to deal with his constant phone calls, I can tell you!

‘To beat Drinagh for the title was the icing on the cake. That’s because they are like the Liverpool of the 1980s and 1990s, the way they have dominated the West Cork League. Hopefully, Clonakilty Soccer Club is entering the Alex Ferguson years now!

‘Everyone involved with the club was in shock when we heard we had won the West Cork Sports Star Team of the Year, to be honest with you.

‘Ah look, it is an unbelievable thing just to be recognised, as a soccer club, especially in West Cork, with so many full-time athletes receiving awards tonight as well. It is an outstanding prize for the club.’

It hasn’t always been this way. Soccer in Clonakilty has a long and storied history with many clubs coming and going since the 1960s. Clonakilty AFC remains the longest-serving club in the local area and continues to field teams in the West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League.

It wasn’t until an amalgamation, at adult level, between Clonakilty AFC and Leahy’s Clonakilty Town that the new incarnation of Clonakilty Soccer Club came into being four years ago. It proved a wise move as last season’s double-success attests.

On a night of celebration at the Celtic Ross Hotel, Leahy was quick to pay tribute to many of the people who, behind the scenes, have helped the West Cork League club go from strength to strength.

‘This award is not just for the club’s players and management,’ Leahy added.

‘I must stress that it is for all those people behind the scenes who have worked tirelessly throughout the years as well. The Hurley brothers, Patrick ‘Trucker’ and Killian as well as Podge Deasy, this award is as much theirs as ours.

‘They are some of the people who do all the unseen work. Without them there would be no pitches, no soccer and no club.

‘As for sponsorship, Eamonn Coughlan has always been a great support to us and soccer in Clonakilty over the years. The likes of O’Brien’s Bar, Fiddler’s Green, Absolute Health and Fitness have always been brilliant supporters of our club.

‘Any business in Clonakilty, whenever I have asked them to sponsor a match ball on a Sunday, has never refused me. Without those businesses backing us there would be no soccer in Clonakilty.’

As for the future, Leahy is delighted with the attitude of his young squad who are not settling for last year’s double and are anxious to kick on in 2025.

‘Our young fellas, even after winning a double last year, they won trophies which was great but they have a winning mentality and want more success,’ he explained.

‘They understand that taking things step by step, one game at a time, is the only way to achieve that. It is hard to explain but for our older lads, right now is an unbelievable time to be involved.

‘We only joined forces with Clonakilty AFC four years ago. To see where we are now is unbelievable. To win the West Cork Sports Star Team of the Year Award is the icing on the cake.

‘Many of our squad are coming back from injury too which is great news and everyone just wants to push on again now.’