INTERIORS: Time to let the purple reign

October 19th, 2024 9:00 AM

Deep purple paints inspire association with regal materials such as velvet and silk.

DARK aubergine is a richly pigmented deep purple and inspires associations with regal materials such as velvet and silk.

This opulent area of the colour palette combines the impact of bold reds and the tranquillity of deep blue to create a feeling of laid back luxury.

Why not add a touch of purple luxury to your décor? It instantly creates the feeling of cosiness especially with these warm undertones.

Purple is known for adding elegance to any living room or bedroom, no shade can do better justice.

Moreover, purple is associated with a wealth of wonderful emotions from depth and creativity to fantasy, in colour psychology, so you can instantly create a statement with purple wallcoverings, fabrics, and homeware.

What to pair with deep purple? Try soft greys, warm neutrals and for a contrasting shade add a touch of rich teal.

• If you need help adding a touch of deep purple to your home interiors or for any other interior dilemmas that you may have, contact Lauraine on 086 8657360, follow her Facebook page ineanish or see
www.ineanish.ie

