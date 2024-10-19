INTERIORS: Time to let the purple reign

DARK aubergine is a richly pigmented deep purple and inspires associations with regal materials such as velvet and silk.

This opulent area of the colour palette combines the impact of bold reds and the tranquillity of deep blue to create a feeling of laid back luxury.

Why not add a touch of purple luxury to your décor? It instantly creates the feeling of cosiness especially with these warm undertones.

Purple is known for adding elegance to any living room or bedroom, no shade can do better justice.

Moreover, purple is associated with a wealth of wonderful emotions from depth and creativity to fantasy, in colour psychology, so you can instantly create a statement with purple wallcoverings, fabrics, and homeware.

What to pair with deep purple? Try soft greys, warm neutrals and for a contrasting shade add a touch of rich teal.

