INTERIORS: Red steals the spotlight in ‘25

RED is the colour stealing the spotlight right now – it exudes energy, passion, and warmth. It’s daring, eye-catching and ‘bang on trend’ for 2025.

Red living room designs bring a vibrant and bold touch to any home, creating spaces that are both energetic and inviting.

If you are not brave enough to dive right in then there is no need to commit to an entire room in this vibrant shade.

Opt for subtle accents a single red design element, such as a lamp shade, chair, stool, picture frame or even a bouquet of bright red flowers, can add that ‘POP’ of colour to an interior space full of neutrals, it doesn’t have to be a red sofa, the colour of your walls or a room full of red cushions, it can be a small object, like a red picture frame or a collection of red bowls.

The ‘unexpected red theory’ is pretty simple. It is basically adding anything red to a room that doesn’t match but, somehow, it works and makes the room look better. Give it a try, you might like it!

• If you need help with your home interiors, contact Lauraine on 086/8657360.

Follow her Facebook page ineanish or www.ineanish.ie