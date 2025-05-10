INTERIORS: Enhancing your beige and grey bedroom

When you add natural wood elements to your room it brings in warm undertones and organic texture.

Add a sleek wooden headboard or floating shelves to balance the serene colour palette.

Layer plush textures to elevate the calming hues of beige and grey in the bedroom.

Luxurious fabrics can transform your space into a serene retreat – consider a silk duvet or a faux fur throw for added sophistication.

There are some great shades to consider painting the bedroom walls – you could try one of three shades of Gothenburg, where the colour palette has undertones of grey and violet, from the Fleetwood Vogue paint collection.

A timeless favourite of mine for bedroom walls is the Farrow & Ball colour ‘Skimming Stone no 241’ – it’s a stony off-white that adds a touch of relaxation to any room.

Another thing to consider, which is perfect for creating a calming, grounded space is the absence of clutter which aligns with the minimalist ethos, minimal decor keeps the space feeling open and uncluttered emphasising quality over quantity.

