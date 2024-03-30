INTERIORS: A ‘mismatch’ can make the perfect style statement

WHEN it comes to furnishing our homes and in particular the sitting room, what has long been a rule of thumb has been the traditional three-piece suite: your sofa and matching pair of armchairs, or a three and two-seater sofa in the same fabrics or

range.

Well, instead of matching your furniture, how about looking at a new decor trend which is proving to be extremely popular: mixing and matching your fabric patterns, furniture and décor?

You can choose a variety of different furniture styles to put your own personal stamp on your space.

A great way to do this is mixing old and new furniture and collecting these pieces over a period of time. Of late, more ‘collected style’ homes are proving to be popular. Collected homes are carefully curated with a wide variety of design elements including textures, patterns, colours and finishes.

The amazing thing about this is that any sentimental pieces that may have been passed down through the family, or something you have picked up in a second hand store or vintage shop could fit in perfectly.

There are so many affordable ways to achieve the look. Upcycle a piece of furniture, adding a new lease of life by painting it, changing the hardware or by reupholstering – the list is endless.

Sometimes you do not have to reinvent the wheel to make your home curated and cohesive.

• If you need help with your home interiors contact Lauraine on 086 8657360, follow her Facebook page ineanish or www.ineanish.ie