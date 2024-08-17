Inter Clonakilty sets fast pace in U12 Schoolgirls Premier

BY GER McCARTHY

INTER Clonakilty are the team to catch at the top of the U12 Schoolgirls Premier League.

The Ballyvackey club maintained their perfect start to the season with a 4-2 defeat of Lyre Rovers. Leah O’Brien, Paige O’Mahony, Ella Murnane and April Walsh found the net with Ava O’Leary and Alice O’Sullivan scoring Rovers’ goals. In the same division, Eimear Cronin’s lone strike earned Sullane a 1-0 win at Bay Rovers despite Izzy Arundel, Emma Barry O’Callaghan, Libby Hicks and Penelope O’Sullivan’s best efforts.

Drinagh Rangers proved too strong for Riverside Athletic in the U12 Schoolboys Premier League, winning 5-0 at Carbery Park. John O’Donovan (penalty) and Rocco Bermeuller O’Reilly were amongst the goals.

In the U12 Championship, title hopefuls Beara United defeated Castlelack 4-2 in Castletownbere. That win edged United a point clear of Sullane at the summit of the standings and with only a handful of games remaining. Kyle Buckley and Jack Horgan found the net for Castlelack but James Driscoll, Jack O’Shea, Conall Lowney and Miguel Rosales Harrington strikes sent Beara top.

Pearse Nolan’s solitary strike earned Clonakilty AFC Green’s a 1-0 victory at SuperValu U12 League One leaders Dunmanway Dynamos.

***

Togher Celtic experienced contrasting U13 Schoolboys Championship fortunes. Jack McCarthy (2), Tommy Noonan (2), Maurice Murphy and Jack Buttimer scored in a 7-1 victory over Bay Rovers Celtic for whom Eddie O’Sullivan netted. Drinagh Rangers overcame Togher in their next outing. Rocco Bermeuller O’Reilly (3), Connor Collins and Donnacha Collins were on Rangers’ score sheet. Celtic’s reply came via Jack Buttimer in a 5-1 loss.

***

Drinagh Rangers maintained their undefeated U14 Schoolgirls Premier record with a 5-0 win over Clonakilty AFC. Roise O’Donovan (3), Sarah Buttimer and Nell Kinsella scored for the winners.

Another U14 Premier title-contender, Dunmanway Town, overcame local rivals Drinagh Rangers thanks to Vittor Coutinho (4), Oisin McCarthy, Ben Machie and Hugh McCarthy efforts. Rangers did pick up a point from a 1-1 draw with Bay Rovers in which Fionn Wiseman netted for the latter.

Fintan Deasy (2), Fynn Ryan and Fionan Herlihy scored in Skibbereen’s 4-0 U14 Schoolboys Championship defeat of Castlelack United.

***

U16 Schoolgirls Premier pacesetters Drinagh Rangers’ lead has been cut to a single point. That’s after second placed Bay Rovers defeated Lyre Rovers 3-0 courtesy of an Emma Healy hat-trick. Daniel Vassallo (2), Ryan O’Boy, Eanna Hayes, Conor Vassallo, Alex Bramoulle and Kalan Murphy goals helped Dunmanway Town defeat Bunratty United 7-1 to finish top of U16 Schoolboys Premier Group A. Sean Maguire replied for Bunratty.