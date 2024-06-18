Independent Ireland now a serious force in politics

THE Healy-Raes broke the mould, but the breakaway Independent Ireland party is an entirely new departure in Irish politics.

Cork South West TD Michael Collins had been part of the Rural Independent Group before deciding in November 2023 to form the Independent Ireland party, which surprised everyone at the weekend with its astonishing returns.

For starters, Danny Collins, who was co-opted as a councillor in 2016, topped the poll as an independent councillor in the Bantry electoral area in 2019, and again as an Independent Ireland candidate on Saturday.

Meanwhile, first-time candidate John Collins, another brother, polled extremely strongly in Bandon-Kinsale with 2,380 first preference votes and was also elected.

But it was the neck-and-neck race in the Skibbereen electoral area where Daniel Sexton was standing for the party that brought home just how influential the party could be in the next general election.

It was John Collins who put his finger on it when he said: ‘The Independent Ireland party puts more structure on the group. Good people are after coming on board. And there are more on the sidelines who were waiting to see what would happen in these elections.’

Given the party’s success in electing three candidates in the three electoral areas of Skibbereen, Bantry and Bandon-Kinsale, John Collins said: ‘There might be a few more joining.’

The party leader, Michael Collins told The Southern Star: ‘Our party is all about making a connection with local communities and removing the disconnect between Dáil Eireann and the people.

‘Independent Ireland has brought three candidates across the line in West Cork and will challenge the old parties and seek to make a difference in local government,’ he said.

At the time of going to press, Independent Ireland had elected 23 county councillors nationwide, and Michael Collins made no bones about the fact that ‘most of them will be running for the Dáil’ in the next general election.

In addition, the party’s EU candidates have also performed well in their two constituencies of Dublin and Midlands North West.