In the name of the Father, Clon and the GAA in London

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

LARRY O’Leary has been at the helm of Fr Murphy's Camogie and Ladies' Football Club in London for over 20 years but has never forgotten his West Cork roots. A proud Clonakilty man, the current club chairman has been an instrumental figure in fostering the Irish community in London.

O’Leary's journey began in Clonakilty, with his father from Barryroe and his mother from Ardfield. When he was seven years old, his family left Ireland for a new life in England. ‘My father Daniel was offered a job on a convent farm in Farnborough. My mother Siobhan (Hannie) thought it would be a good life, so they, along with my two sisters and myself, moved over,’ O’Leary recalls. He still vividly recalls the departure from Ireland. ‘Young as I was, I still remember the children waving handkerchiefs in farewell as the Innisfallen sailed away.’

Adjusting to life in London had its challenges. ‘Life in Farnborough was good within the confines of the convent estate, as most of the nuns were Irish. Going to school was a different matter, with other kids mocking the accent,’ he says. His connection to his roots was reinforced when his aunt Bride sent him a hurley and sliotar, sparking a lifelong passion for Gaelic games. O’Leary’s involvement with the GAA began with the Cú Chulainn Club in South London, where Clonakilty legends Moll Driscoll and Jerry Hayes were members. He played hurling and football, though by his own admission, not very well. ‘Some of the mentors thought I would be less dangerous on the committee,’ he jokes, ‘So I embarked on a long career in GAA administration, which led to me becoming treasurer of the London County Board.’

His leadership in the GAA continued to grow, and O’Leary eventually became chairperson of the London County Board for seven years. During his time, he was told that he was the first Clonakilty man to hold the position since Michael Collins. ‘I was delighted to hear that and to be in such esteemed company,’ he notes.

Towards the end of his tenure with the London County Board, a new opportunity arose when Darren Howlin, one of the founding members of Fr Murphy’s Ladies Club, asked O’Leary to help out as the club’s chairman, which he was more than willing to accept. For the past two decades, he has been at the forefront of the club, steering it through both challenges and successes.

Reflecting on the day-to-day responsibilities of running the club, O’Leary notes: ‘Every day brings its challenges, from managing player availability to securing training pitches’.

Fr Murphys, much like its chairman, has always held on to its Irish roots, particularly its connections to West Cork. ‘For me, West Cork will always be home, and it is lovely to maintain those links,’ O’Leary says. The club's ties to Clonakilty are particularly strong, with sponsorship from Clonakilty Black Pudding, a partnership that has lasted for over 15 years. One of O’Leary’s proudest moments came when Fr Murphy’s girls lined out in their strip, with the name of his hometown emblazoned across it. Another standout moment was when the team met Irish President Michael D Higgins at Ruislip wearing the Clonakilty-sponsored jerseys.

Much to O’Leary’s delight, numerous West Cork players based in London have lined out for the club, including legendary Laura Power from Castletownbere, Clonakilty duo Jennifer O'Donovan and Niamh Brennan, and currently Loretta Murray from Dunmanway. Also, Eimear McCarthy, who played with St Vincent’s and Dublin, and a niece of the Skibb great Small Mick McCarthy is playing camogie with the club, too.

The Fr Murphy's club has enjoyed considerable success under O’Leary’s leadership, particularly in recent years. In 2022, the football team saw tremendous success, winning the league and championship double.

‘London has a moving population, and every so often, we get an influx of exceptional talent. The camogie team, too, has thrived, winning an All-Britain title. With players like Eimear McCarthy from Dublin, Cliona Twohig from North Cork and Rosie Dullea from Kilmeen all making significant contributions,’ he explains.

The club has a deep Wexford tradition but it now draws players from all over Ireland. ‘I think I am known as a “Rebel Yellow Belly”,’ O’Leary quips. ‘The founding fathers of Fr Murphy's hurling club in 1958 were great people and formed an all-Wexford team. Now, they come from all different counties.’

Looking to the future, O’Leary has ambitious goals. ‘Our main aim is, in the not-too-distant future, to obtain our own pitch, as facilities in London are always hard to get and cost a fortune,’ he explains.

The club also seeks to continue its success on the pitch and enhance its standing in the community. Through his leadership and commitment, Larry O’Leary has built Fr Murphy's into a thriving and culturally significant club. As he looks ahead, his vision is clear: continued success, deepening ties to Ireland, and a lasting impact on the Irish community in London.