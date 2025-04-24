Ilen Rovers, Tadhg MacCarthaigh and St Colum’s celebrate U21 county finals wins

THREE West Cork clubs – Ilen Rovers, Tadhg MacCarthaigh and St Colum’s – claimed Cork LGFA U21 county championship titles over the Easter weekend.

Having moved up two grades, Ilen Rovers underlined their growing reputation by capturing the U21C county title in Ahamilla on bank holiday Monday.

The West Cork club faced Carrigaline and built a 1-9 to 1-3 first-half lead. Both sides went on the attack in the second period with Rovers netting two additional goals. Despite a spirited Carrigaline comeback, including three second-half green flags, Ilen ran out merited 3-19 to 3-6 winners.

Cork senior Emma Hurley top scored for Rovers, amassing 2-4 en route to victory. Kate Carey (0-7), Maria Connolly (1-0), Carla O’Regan, Maebh Collins (0-3 each), Leah Carey and Alice Bushe (0-1 each) completed the newly-crowned county champions’ total.

***

Tadhg MacCarthaigh made history by becoming Cork LGFA U21E county champions in the West Cork club’s first year fielding a team at the age-grade. The Caheragh side built a commanding 11-point first half lead before finishing with five goals to claim the U21E trophy in Ahiohill on Monday.

A hard-earned 5-8 to 4-4 county final defeat of Macroom was attained by Alaia O’Sullivan (2-3), Ella O’Sullivan (1-2), Amy McKennedy, Maureen Keating (1-0 each), Kathlyn McCarthy (0-3) scores.

St Colum’s took on St Colman’s in Friday evening’s Cork LGFA U21F county decider. Timoleague was the venue for a high-scoring encounter between two attacked minded teams.

Clodagh Downey found the back of the net during the opening half and the West Cork side changed ends 1-8 to 0-8 in front. The second period proved much tighter but, despite the concession of a goal, St Colum’s had enough quality to win their U21F county final on a 1-18 to 1-14 scoreline.

Lily O’Sullivan was the winners’ top scorer with 0-12 and five of those efforts came from frees. Clodagh Downey (1-1), Ella Downey (0-4) and Seren Lehane (0-1) completed a delighted St Colum’s total. Goalkeeper Kayla Healy made a number of important saves on an evening Muireann Cronin, Eliza Wiseman, Abbie O’Sullivan, Ella Downey and Lily O’Sullivan were the pick of the newly crowned county champions’ top performers.

***

An important Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA Division 1 Group 2 county league encounter involving Castlehaven and Naomh Abán was completed last weekend.

The Haven travelled to Ballyvourney with a youthful team and trailed 2-12 to 1-6 at the interval. A second period in which Naomh Abán added six points was enough to earn the hosts a 2-18 to 2-13 victory. That outcome pushed Naomh Abán into a share of Division 1 Group 2’s lead alongside Castlehaven and Clonakilty on six points each.

Lydia McDonagh (1-7), Mary Ellen Kelleher (1-1), Grace Murphy (0-5), Annie Maher (0-3) Collen Phelan and Allanagh Hoare (0-1 each) scored for the winners. Hannah Sheehy, Niamh O’Sullivan, Ellen Connolly and Mairead O’Driscoll were amongst Castlehaven’s scorers.

Rosscarbery went joint-top of the Division 2 county league following a 3-10 to 2-5 victory at home to Abhainn Dalla on Easter Monday.