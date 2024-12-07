If you need me I’ll be in my Cloffice!

SOME people may find they are caught for space when they are working from home.

In a busy house, it can be hard to find a quiet place to focus when. If you don’t have a home office - there’s an alternative, an on-trend thing that is happening, known as a ‘Cloffice’.

This is where you repurpose a cupboard of one kind or another within your home, in order to create a dedicated spot to work from – and at the end of the working day, a place to hide work paraphernalia behind closed doors.

Ideally you can use a deep cupboard. If there is a cupboard in a guest room or spare room that isn’t used that often, it makes absolute sense to focus on that room to create your work space cloffice.

A comfy bedroom chair can double up as the office chair when needed, I love the idea of when your workday from home is done, you can close up the doors and all reminders of the work disappears from view.

