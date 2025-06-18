ICSA call for extension to tax reliefs

ICSA rural development chair Edmond Phelan has said the retention of key tax reliefs for farmers is vital, particularly in the context of generational renewal and the need to provide certainty for family farms.

‘These reliefs, such as the Young Trained Farmer stamp duty exemption, Agricultural Relief from Capital Acquisitions Tax, and Farm Consolidation Relief, are not just technical tax measures. They are essential supports that underpin efforts to improve farm viability, encourage land mobility, and, crucially, to support young people to enter and remain in farming. There should be no disincentives to farm transfers.’ he said.

Mr Phelan was responding to comments by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, who confirmed, in response to a parliamentary question, that several farm-related tax relief schemes are currently under review ahead of Budget 2026.

Mr Phelan said the looming expiry, or ‘sunset,’ of these schemes at the end of 2025 must be addressed with clarity and urgency.

‘ICSA is calling on the Minister for Finance to commit to the long-term retention of these reliefs in Budget 2026. Farmers need certainty to plan for succession, make investment decisions, and meet environmental obligations. The absence of a firm commitment to extend these measures risks creating unnecessary hesitation at a time when we should be incentivising action. The other targeted tax reliefs mentioned by Minister Donohoe – Farm Restructuring (CGT) Relief and the Accelerated Capital Allowance for slurry storage – are equally vital for improving both environmental performance and economic sustainability on farms. All of these measures align with national goals around climate action, biodiversity, and generational renewal. Removing or weakening them would send the wrong message at a time when the sector is being asked to do more than ever.’