Ibane Ladies promoted to junior E grade after their final success

BY GER McCARTHY

IBANE Ladies were crowned 2023 Cork LGFA junior F county champions on a weekend Bandon finished runners-up in the junior E grade.

A triple-header of county finals took place in MTU Cork on Sunday. Two West Cork clubs were involved with Ibane Ladies getting things underway against a talented Ballincollig in the day’s curtain-raiser.

Leading 1-8 to 1-3 at the break, Ibane produced a stirring second-half performance to claim the county title 2-12 to 1-6, much to the delight of their huge travelling support.

Ciara Deasy (1-3) and Róisín Ní Bhuachalla (1-2) provided the bulk of the winner’s scores on an afternoon Aoibhinnn McKeogh (0-3), Ciara McCarthy (0-2), Annie Condon and Ellen O’Riordan (0-1 each) also contributed.

The West Cork club’s top performers included Annie Condon and Aoibhinnn McKeogh but it took a full team effort to secure Ibane’s victory.

Ibane Ladies: Meabhdh Sexton, Sarah Harrington, Aideen O’Riordan, Grace Flynn, Tara Fleming, Sinead McCarthy (captain), Annie Condon, Grace Tobin, Carina Crowley, Róisín Ní Bhuachalla, Katelyn Dineen, Aoibhinn McKeogh, Ellen O’Riordan, Alison McCarthy, Ciara Deasy, Elaine McCarthy, Ciardha McCarthy, Emma O’Leary, Rachel Cahalane, Clodagh Holland, Méabh O’Sullivan, Orlaith Deasy, Caoimhe Ní Bhuachalla, Shóna Hurley, Aishling McKeogh, Alice O’Leary, Sarah Harte, Anna Flynn, Ciara Collins.

***

Ibane will join fellow West Cork LGFA club Bandon in next year’s junior E grade after the Lilywhites were defeated in the second of three county deciders on Sunday.

Bandon faced off against Youghal and struggled in the opening half, changing ends seven points behind. A much-improved second half display wasn’t enough to prevent a narrow 1-7 to 0-6 defeat with Youghal emerging deserving junior E county champions.

Despite the loss, it has been a hugely productive year for a fledgling Bandon adult set-up who will start 2024 as one of the favourites for the junior E grade.

Kate MacLoughlin (0-4), Laura Cummins and Anne Marie Troy (0-1 each) were on target at MTU Cork with Emma Tarrant, Claudia McCarthy and Hannah Buckley equally impressive for the lilywhites.

Bandon: Amy Allen, Sarah O’Connor, Sophie Hurley, Claudia McCarthy, Meabh O’Flynn, Katie Allen, Aoife Callanan, Aisling O’Connor, Anne Marie Troy, Hannah Buckley, Emma Tarrant (captain), Niamh Sugrue, Kate McLaughlin, Anna Daly, Ava Long, Aoife Walsh, Kate O’Connor, Ella Cullinane, Laura Cummins, Ciara Heverin, Maeve Kelly, Sarah Buckley, Jane Tarrant, Laura Barr, Eibhlin Mangan, Louise Carton, Kate O’Leary, Caoimhe Foley, Maeve Coughlan, Aisling O’Riordan, Clodagh O’Sullivan, Aoibheann Cotter, Rachel O’Donovan.

In the third and final of last Sunday’s Cork LGFA finals at MTU Cork, Erin’s Own outlasted Mallow to win the county junior C title 3-8 to 2-7.

***

Tadhg MacCárthaigh will contest their rearranged 2023 Cork LGFA junior B county final against Rockbán at MTU Cork on Saturday (4pm throw-in).

With the previously scheduled final postponed due to the recent poor weather, the West Cork club will be eager to finish off what’s been a positive season on a high.

Topping Group B of the JBFC’s opening phase thanks to wins over Nemo Rangers (1-13 to 1-6), Courcey Rovers (7-16 to 1-5) plus a draw with Bishopstown (1-12 apiece) secured Caheragh’s county semi-final berth.

A favoured Carrigaline were the West Cork side’s opponents and a cracking game ensued. Level at the end of normal time, Tadhg MacCárthaigh edged the result 2-18 to 3-12 to set up Saturday’s meeting with Rockbán.

Amy McKennedy, Ellen Hurley, Kate McCarthy, Maureen Keating, Jennifer Collins, Alia O’Sullivan and Rachel Leonard are just some of the Caheragh players that have delivered consistent performances throughout 2023.

Now, one more push is needed if Rockbán are to be overcome and for the county junior B title to reside in Caheragh during the winter months.