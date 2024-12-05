How a local trio rescued World Rally champion Kalle Rovanpera at Killarney Historic Rally

THREE locals played a crucial role in last weekend’s Killarney Historic Rally where their expertise ensured that the vast number of spectators were able to continue to enjoy watching last year’s World Rally champions, Kalle Rovanpera and co-driver Jonne Halttunen, compete in the eight-stage event.

Take a bow, Rosscarbery’s Jonathan O’Mahony and Macroom’s Sean Kenny and William Lynch, all rally competitors.

The Finnish duo of Rovanpera and Halttunen were competing in a rear wheel drive Toyota Starlet (belonging to Armagh’s Jason Black) in the Modified category. Their presence in Killarney boosted the spectator attendance, many of whom lined the opening stage at Moll’s Gap to get a close-up view of the ‘Flying Finns’ in action.

Indeed, with the start of the stage scheduled for 8.26am and a road closure in effect from 6am it was an early start for many that opted to watch the stage at the summit of ‘The Gap’ that offered a great vantage point.

The Modified category were seeded behind the Historic entry and started the stage some 45 minutes after Belfast’s Jonny Greer (Ford Sierra Cosworth 4x4).

Local Killarney hero Rob Duggan (Ford Escort), who has strong West Cork connections, powered his way through the iconic stage with Rovanpera starting the stage 30 seconds later. As the fans waited for Rovanpera to appear, the reverberation from the 2.5-litre engine amidst the Killarney mountainous terrain only served to whet their appetite. After all, it’s not every Saturday morning or indeed any morning, that World Rally champions drive this much-travelled tourist route.

As the reverberations echoed stronger, it wasn’t long before the Toyota Starlet came into view, but instead of increasing speed and noise levels, the car slowed to a stop.

Disappointment could be measured in spades. So many had made sacrifices and effort to get there and suddenly it was over, or so it seemed.

Meanwhile, round and about the time the road closing had come into effect (6am), O’Mahony had departed his West Cork home and joined up with Kenny and Lynch in Macroom and the trio headed to Kenmare to spectate at the summit. Originally, Kenny and Lynch had entered the event in a Ford Escort and were amongst a reserve list but withdrew on the Thursday prior to the rally. O’Mahony picks up the story.

‘William was driving and we got to Moll’s Gap around 8am. The line of cars stretched for around six kilometres but we continued up. Luckily, we managed to get a spot only about 20 metres from the road-closing car. It worked out well for us,’ O’Mahony says.

‘We took up our vantage point at the two right before the Gap, like 300 metres from the actual junction itself (when you're doing the rally, it's a real corner). When we had the first glimpse of the car (Rovanpera’s), I thought there's something up. Then, it went slightly out of view before coming into view again.

‘You could hear the car was just going down through the gearbox and as soon as he (Rovanpera) clutched it, like say ten metres from us, the car cut out. Obviously, we knew there was something up as there was no white plume of smoke, or no big bang from the engine, so the three of us went down to them.

‘I opened the co-driver's door and Kalle just said “Engine, oil pressure” and co-driver Jonne Halttunen said “oil pressure”.’

***

The local trio made sure the car was safely off the road. They discussed what the Finnish pair had said and began to investigate, checking the digital dash. Jonathan popped the bonnet to check the electrical connections, plug leads and the coil pack built into the plug leads.

‘Everything was good – cross position sensor was good, we were good under the bonnet and the car had fuel and there was fuel pressure,’ O’Mahony continued.

‘Inside the car we checked the ECU on top of the gear tunnel and all the connections were good. We checked the sensors on the digital dash and the rest remains a secret!’

Although the process took the local trio less than two minutes, Rovanpera was quite happy to pose for some selfies. The Finnish crew, who were 101st in classification within the Modified category after SS1, made up 29 places on the remaining pair of stages. On the repeat of Moll’s Gap – where they were quickest (something that pleased Rovanpera) – they made up a staggering 31 places to occupy 41st place before eventually finishing 15th. Given they were out of the equation for victory, the Finnish crew enjoyed the experience and acknowledged the extremely warm reception they received in Killarney throughout their few days.

Rob Duggan, despite an issue with the throttle sensor, led the category all through to finish 18.6 seconds ahead of the Toyota Starlet of Donegal’s Declan Gallagher. At the finish Duggan remarked, ‘It took a two-time world champion to beat me up the Gap. I’m okay with that.’ But then, most know of his quality as a driver, world class, we didn’t need Kalle Rovanpera to remind us, but it’s still a nice marker.

It appears that Rovanpera was making efforts to get the photographs of his rescue team with himself – kindly given to us by Jonathan O’Mahony for use in this page – while social media circles are seeking the identification of the trio and their geographical location.

Meanwhile, a private and local WhatsApp group – that includes yours truly – is enjoying the continued speculation that’s being exclusively revealed in this column.

The huge number of motorsport fans that had travelled to Killarney should be immensely indebted to our local trio, who ensured that those that were on the remainder of the Moll’s Gap stage along with Ballaghbeama and Caragh Lake and the remaining five stages were able to experience Rovanpera in action.

Well-known motorsport outlet DirtFish also acknowledged the sporting nature of our trio. No doubt, they will be made aware of what really happened and who were the saviours of the day. A case of many winners in the end including the spectators that braved the elements, the organisers including the marshals, without whom it would never be possible.

Donegal’s Donagh Kelly (BMW M3), co-driven by Rory Kennedy, won the Killarney Towers Hotel Killarney Historic Rally, finishing 23.7 seconds ahead of the Ford Escort of Welsh ace Tomas Davies and his Killarney co-driver Shane Buckley. Another Donegal crew, John O’Donnell/ Paddy Robinson (BMW M3), took a late third place, 20.5 seconds further behind.