HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Unspoilt views from refurbished three-bed for €475k

Mature gardens and landscape views on town’s outskirts.

Sitting just about one kilometre south of Dunmanway, this recently upgraded residence is situated in a prime position on the outskirts of the town, on a private 0.36 acre site of mature gardens.

With unspoilt views of the surrounding rural landscape and Nowen Hill to the north west, the external offerings of this property can be enjoyed year-round thanks to a beautiful sunroom that captures the best of the evening sun.

The home has undergone considerable upgrading, with reroofing completed and a full refurbishment not only of the kitchen and dining rooms, but also both bathrooms.

Customer cabinetry is installed throughout the property, with clever storage offered in the bedrooms.

Plenty of bright light and worktop space in the south-facing kitchen makes cooking a pleasure, where the light spills throughout the space and into the dining room area.

A cosy living room adjoining the dining space houses a stove, with plenty of shelving making clever use of the space provided.

That philosophy of storage extends throughout the hallway, and an ample utility room offers generous space within which to maintain the essential household duties.

The fully tiled main bathroom offers a large shower as well as a full-size bath, with a second, smaller bathroom to the east of the house with a shower and a toilet.

Three bedrooms are in the residence, the largest of which enjoys a walk-in closet space for clothing.

A separate study provides a retreat for private study, creative endeavours, or homework and is situated off the kitchen, away from the sitting room and sunroom offering peace and privacy.

A large workshop is fitted with sockets and a light, while externally there is one electricity socket and a water tap.

The property has a BER rating of C2, and enjoys mains water and sewage infrastructure while situated about a 15 minute walk from the town centre and a reasonable distance from primary and secondary schools, with the Dunmanway Model School about half a kilometre away.

Playing pitches and the Dunmanway Swimming Pool are all nearby, and the property is still within 45 minutes drive of Cork city and the airport; Bantry, Clonakilty, and Skibbereen are all but a short driving distance away.

For more details or to arrange a viewing, contact selling agent Hodnett Forde on 023 8833367 or via [email protected].