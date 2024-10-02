HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Three-bed home near beach for €325k

Opportunity knocks at Tragumna again

THE beautiful beach at Tragumna has an allure all of its own and another property overlooking the beach is garnering interest.

No 14 Tragumna Holiday Homes is a three-bedroom terraced house a short stroll to Tragumna, and it is on the market with Hodnett Forde auctioneers for €325,000. Indeed Hodnett Forde sold a neighbouring property earlier this year for €325,000, says agent Mark Kelly.

‘This is an opportunity for somebody to buy one closer to the beach in showhouse condition,’ said Mark.

No. 14 measures 96.84sq m (1,042 sq ft) and overlooks Tragumna. It is described as ‘pristine’.

It has a living room and open kitchen/dining room – with access to rear garden – on the ground floor, along with a large double bedroom and a downstairs toilet.

Upstairs, there is a large master bedroom with ensuite while the third bedroom is a large double. The family bathroom and hot press are also upstairs.

The house has a C2 BER rating and uses oil-fired central heating.

Outside, there’s a porch with seating area. The garden is west-facing, which should mean afternoon and evening sun. At the back of the house is a courtyard area with a garden shed for storage. There is side access to the rear.

Skibbereen is a short drive away, while there are walks and the Skibbereen Eagle bar in easy reach. Lough Hyne is less than 10 minutes away.

Owners must pay an annual management fee of €450 to €500 to the resident-run management company, which holds an annual general meeting.

Viewing is by appointment.

For inquiries contact Mark Kelly at Hodnett Forde (023) 8833367 or email [email protected]