HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Open house as renowned Schull bar goes on market

The Bunratty Inn is a popular bar and restaurant on Main Street in the heart of the West Cork village. It is renowned for its excellent food as well as hosting regular entertainment. Well known to villagers and visitors, the bar and extensive accommodation is going on the market, and while no guide price is being issued by the auctioneers, the entire property would be expected to sell for more than €1m.

It’ll be open house in The Bunratty Inn on Saturday as a public viewing is being held by the selling agents Fox and Gallagher from 12pm to 1pm.

Selling agent Karl Fox told The Southern Star the Healy family which runs The Bunratty Inn are looking at taking a step back from the business.

The Bunratty Inn incorporates a lounge/bar, a seated restaurant/function room with capacity for 70 people. It also has a stable yard beer garden and a front patio of the pub for enjoying the best of those summer evenings outdoors.

The establishment also includes a commercial kitchen with food storage areas, walk-in cold rooms, food prep areas and a refrigerated keg room.

Above the pub is three-bedroom living accommodation and a separate two-bedroom apartment, both of which with entrances independent of The Bunratty Inn.

And there are two two-bedroom townhouses ‘ideal for rent, holidays homes, or Airbnb’ which could be sold as part of or separate to the property.

The open viewing at The Bunratty Inn will take place on Saturday, December 7th at 12pm. For further information contact auctioneers Fox & Gallagher at admin@fox&gallagher.com