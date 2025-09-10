HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Light and airy detached home near Rosscarbery

Attention to detail and an abundance of features.

A STRIKING detached residence on a mature plot near Rosscarbery has just come on to the market.

The light-filled property boasts 1755sqft of floor space with an abundance of features including a bright layout, part of which has been modernised to a very high standard.

Located just 1.5km from Rosscarbery Square and 2km from Mill Cove Pier, the house is sited on a mature 0.7-acre plot which has matured into a wonderful array of landscaped lawn gardens, ornate shrubberies, trees and floral arrangements.

A wide entrance hall leads to two reception rooms; a cosy sitting room with hand-crafted panelling and storage along with a large south-facing window and fireplace, and a dining room with cast-iron solid fuel stove and built-in solid oak joinery.

A recent addition to the house is the huge sun room, with sliding doors to the gardens, that doubles as a lounge and draws you in to soak up the sunshine and surrounding countryside views.

There are four bedrooms, one downstairs with a shower room and three upstairs, including the master en-suite.

Externally the house is approached by a wraparound driveway which flows around to the rear of the house and provides direct access to the detached block-built garage which is wired and plumbed.

The attention to detail throughout the house and gardens is remarkable and presents this family home in wonderful condition. Selling agents are Hodnett Forde and viewing is by appointment only.