Luna Fleming leads the charge in call for better rights

A WEST Cork student campaigning for better rights and conditions for those with disabilities and mental health issues said much more needs to be done in terms of funding and supports.

Luna Fleming from Barryroe, who is studying Arts at UCC, took a different route in her later school years to get where she is now.

Having left her own school in fifth year it was being diagnosed with autism and dyspraxia at just 17 years of age that was the lightbulb moment for her in understanding who she is.

‘It was a little bit of a shock to be honest. I was seeing a therapist at the time who told me that I might meet the criteria for autism. It was only when I looked into it then that I realised that I do really relate to this and got the diagnosis a few months later,’ said Luna, who set up Disability and Mental Health Alliance Ireland.

‘I left school and that was primarily due to my autism and I was struggling with some mental health issues which feed into each other. I joined Youthreach in Bandon which was a great programme for me at the time.’

Luna was diagnosed with Dyspraxia at the same time, something she admits she wasn’t too shocked about as some of the symptoms applied to her.

She was also recently diagnosed with ADHD, having sought a private consultation.

Luna explained: ‘Leaving school was actually the right choice for me at the time and led me to where I am now. I was always quite good academically but had a really hard time going in every day mentally.

‘Even going to college now is great and the environment is nicer and it’s less regimental. You can look after yourself and do what you need to do.’

Luna is passionate about securing more funding for both youth and adult mental health services, having gone through CAMHS between the ages of 16 and 18.

‘It needs massively more funding in both child and adult services,’ she said. ‘They don’t have the staff or resources to deal with the amount of people being referred to the services. They also need to be able to set up more bases and emergency centres for people with mental health crises as going to A&E is not an appropriate place to be in when you are having a mental health crisis.’

She said she was lucky to get seen at Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) as she just got in at the age of 17 but pointed out that if you become 18 and are still on the waiting list one won’t see anyone.

‘There are so many kids who will never get to see CAMHS because there are over 4,000 currently on the waiting list. It’s so important that young people get seen sooner rather than later.’

While the waiting time for adult mental health service is slightly better, Luna said the real issue here is the service itself.

‘Appointments are very irregular and only lasting 10 to 15 minutes in many cases. There is also an additional often longer waiting list for psychotherapy.’

She is also calling on the government to implement increases in the disability allowance, invalidity pension, blind pension, carers allowance and carers benefits payments to at minimum €318.

‘That amount is required for an adult to be above the poverty line. It’s not enough to live on and most people have to work another job too,’ she said.

‘We believe fundamentally that at minimum, disabled people should be given enough to live above the poverty line, a poverty line that does not even included the cost of disability.’

The group is also calling for an increase in funding for special schools, special class and disabled services in mainstream schools and an increase in funding for disability services.

Disability and Mental Health Alliance Ireland will hold a protest on Grand Parade in Cork city on Saturday September 6th at 3pm and Luna is calling for people of all walks of life to come and support it.