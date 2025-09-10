From the plough to the (Southern) stars

As the country gets ready for the farmers’ Electric Picnic in Tullamore later this month, a large number of West Cork plough(wo)men will be taking their place among the greatest in Tullamore.

Clonakilty’s Kieran Coakley alongside Jim Grace, who took first in the Senior Conventional at the Bandon ploughing match in February, will both be competing in the Senior Conventional in Offaly, while Ballinascarthy’s Ger Kirby will represent in the Intermediate Conventional.

Clonakilty’s James Jennings is taking part in the Under 28 Conventional, with Katie Hayes taking part in the Under 21 Conventional.

In the Farmerette class is Ellen Nyhan, Ballinspittle, while Bandon’s Kevin O’Driscoll and Clonakilty’s Matthew Coakley will both take on the Three-Furrow Standard Conventional. Meanwhile, Eibhear O’Farrrell will compete in the Macra class, while world ploughing champion Jer Coakley competes in the Senior Reversible category alongside Liam O’Driscoll and Ballineen’s Michael Wycherley.

Barryroe’s Flor Wycherley will take part in the Under 28 Reversible category alongside Eugene O’Donovan.

Ger Lawlor takes on the Standard 3 and 4 furrow Reversible, John Wolfe in the Trailer Vintage class, and Leslie Wolfe in the Classic.

John O’Neill competes in the Hydraulic Vintage Class, while Clonakilty’s Gordon Jennings takes on the competitors in the Single Furrow competition.

Talking all things equine, Caroline O’Driscoll represents West Cork in the Horse Class Under 40, Séad Ni Mhaoilmhia in the Special Horse class, and Timoleague’s Claire O’Rourke in the Senior Horse

. In the Loy class will be Drinagh’s Adrian Grace, in the Novice Conventional, Leonard Deane, while young Laoise O’ Driscoll, Kilbrittain, follows in the family tradition and will be competing at the National Ploughing for the first time, in the Novice Reversible class.

The championships take place in Tullamore from Thursday September 16th to 18th, with the usual hectic lineup of music, trade shows, food, livestock, machinery, and of course, ploughing.